New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw honored on D.C. fallen officers memorial

The memory of slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw joined that of more than 21,000 fellow officers Sunday when his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Dedicated in October 1991, the memorial honors officers killed in the line of duty. It includes a list of names engraved along a pair of 304-foot-long walls, which grows longer each spring when the names of fallen officers are added.

Shaw's name, along with those of 359 other officers, was unveiled during a candlelight vigil at the memorial, which is on the National Mall between Fourth and Seventh streets.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions took part in the vigil and the reading of names of fallen officers.

“We must honor and support those who protect us. It is fitting and right that we join together annually as a nation to give to those who have given their all for us,” Sessions said. “Tonight, we remember our fallen heroes.”

According to those who knew him, Shaw really was one of those heroes.

Shaw, 25, was shot after he pulled over a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue the evening of Nov. 17.

That traffic stop led to a foot pursuit. The man Shaw was chasing turned and opened fire. Shaw was fatally shot in the chest.

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said he spent Sunday thinking of Shaw and remembering the sacrifice he made. Shaw made a positive impact on the city in the months he worked there, Guzzo said.

“It's a somber honor and a real tribute for the commemoration of the service of Brian Shaw, who gave his life protecting our city,” Guzzo said. “Unfortunately and sadly, there are 21,000 names of heroes on those two pathways of remembrance.”

Guzzo said the city's police chief, Bob Deringer, and retired chief Jim Klein expected to be present for the ceremony.

Also added to the memorial Sunday were the names of State Trooper Michael P. Stewart III, 26, of Latrobe and Westmoreland County Constable John Thomas Caslin, 58.

Stewart was killed in the early morning of July 14 when his state police SUV collided with a garbage truck that was leaving a parking spot along Route 271 in Ligonier.

Caslin was shot and killed Aug. 7, 1948, in Youngstown as he and a justice of the peace were serving a warrant on a man accused of domestic violence, according to the Officers Down Memorial Page website.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private, nonprofit organization that maintains the memorial, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.

According to the organization, of the 360 officers added this year, 129 died in the line of duty in 2017. The deaths of the other 231 officers were not known previously.

The newly etched names appear on 69 of the memorial's 128 panels encompassing the east and west walls.

About 30,000 people attend the vigil, an annual event entering its 30th year that leads into National Police Week, according to the memorial fund.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.