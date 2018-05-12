Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Trying to lure businesses, Kiski Township drafts overhaul of zoning ordinance

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

After more than 30 years, Kiski Township is updating its zoning ordinance to make way for more commercial designations along Route 56 to attract more business to the township.

“We need the to bring businesses to the township for the taxes,” said supervisors Chairman Jack Wilmot.

But the township doesn't want to lose residential and agricultural areas, he said.

The approval process for the new zoning ordinance includes holding three public hearings for residents to voice their opinions and final approval by supervisors, according to Chuck Rodnicki, a member and secretary of the township's planning commission.

The draft ordinance is under review by the township solicitor and the Armstrong County Planning Department.

Wilmot expects the ordinance to take effect sometime in 2019.

According to Rodnicki, highlights of the zoning updates include:

• Decrease the classification of districts from six to five, consolidating suburban residential and residential.

• Expand industrial areas along Ridge Road — close to the Burrell Township border — and the Maysville section — close to the Avonmore border — to include more of Route 156.

• Expand the business section to the Route 56 corridor. The change in zoning won't preclude anyone from owning a home in the zone, officials said.

Township officials said expanding public water and sewage services would be helpful to attract more development.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

