1 dead, 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on 10th Street Bypass

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four people were injured and one man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on the 10th Street Bypass in Pittsburgh. Three children were among the injured, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred about 4:55 p.m. between the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges.

Witnesses said a dark-colored SUV was traveling east on the bypass when it skidded on the pavement, crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled. The SUV and a small white vehicle traveling west then collided.

Bystanders, including an off-duty fireman, performed CPR on the driver of the white vehicle. Police and EMS arrived soon after and continued the lifesaving measures. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital.

Police say these two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on the 10th St Bypass. One swerved and hit the other. 5 people involved. pic.twitter.com/hhRKni9Hdl — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 12, 2018

Four people — a woman and three children, including a baby — in the dark-colored SUV were injured. The mother was transported to UPMC Mercy in stable condition and the children were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in stable condition.

The driver of a third vehicle, a male, was not injured.

The 10th Street Bypass was closed until 9 p.m. while investigators processed the scene.

Names of the victims were not available.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.