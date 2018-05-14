Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Don't just look, touch at Harrison 'Touch-A-Truck' on Saturday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, May 14, 2018, 1:46 p.m.
A LifeFlight helicopter is scheduled to be part of the first Harrison 'Touch-A-Truck' event on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Highlands High School.
Submitted | LIfeFlight
Updated 10 hours ago

Car shows can be a chance to see some really cool cars, but they tend to be “look, don't touch” affairs.

That won't be the case at the first “Touch-A-Truck” being held in Harrison on Saturday.

More than two dozen different vehicles — including fire trucks, dump trucks, garbage trucks, an ambulance and heavy equipment — are slated to attend the afternoon event at Highlands High School.

“It will be a fun time,” said John Babinsack, a member of the township's recreation board, which is staging the event. “Everything is free except for the food.”

And the food, appropriately, will be served from trucks, too.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. A highlight will be at 1:30 p.m., when a LifeFlight medical helicopter is scheduled to land in front of the school — unless it gets called away.

“It should be pretty impressive,” said Babinsack, who's heading up the event.

The LifeFlight chopper, one of its five Airbus H145s, should be on the ground for an hour, said Eric Schmidt, manager of outreach and projects. Part of Allegheny Health Network, LifeFlight also has one smaller Airbus H135.

Those attending will be able to get an up-close look at the helicopter and talk to its crew.

“We're looking forward to being there,” Schmidt said.

Babinsack said he's seen “touch-a-truck” events elsewhere in the Pittsburgh area.

“People have car shows for adults,” he said. “Touch-A-Truck is a car show for kids, where kids can come and look and touch and not have to worry about somebody touching a car and getting yelled at.”

The goal, he said, was to “bring a little bit of everything.”

W.L. Roenigk will be bringing a school bus. Babinsack it offers a chance for students about to start school who are nervous about riding the bus to try one out.

Child identification kits, with fingerprinting, will be available for the first 200 children attending.

And no kids' event would be complete without a bouncy house.

The recreation board was looking for something different to do, board secretary Natalie Cale said.

“We hope it takes off and becomes an annual tradition as a nice way to kick off summer,” she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

