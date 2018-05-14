Saxonburg to name street for fallen former police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Saxonburg officials on Friday will rename a portion of Butler Street as “Chief Gregory B. Adams Way” to honor the slain officer during National Police Week, borough police Chief Joseph L. Beachem said.

Adams was killed by Donald Eugene Webb along Butler Street on Dec. 4, 1980. Adams died from a gunshot wound. Webb was seriously injured but got away.

A massive nationwide manhunt started almost immediately, prompting the FBI to place Webb's name at the top of its Most Wanted List.

Webb remained on that list longer than anyone — almost four decades.

Adams left behind a widow and two sons. He had been a police academy instructor and taught martial arts to police.

Webb had a wife, a stepson and a long criminal record.

In a bizarre twist, investigators learned just last summer that Webb, who had continued to hide since the fight, died from a stroke in 1997.

It took 37 years for the truth to surface after Adams pulled over Webb near a cemetery on a snowy day.

At the time of Adams' death, police knew Webb was wanted in New York.

Investigators say Webb fled across the cemetery and disappeared. The gun police believe he used to shoot Adams was found in a corn field in Winfield but Webb never resurfaced.

Webb's death surfaced last summer when his wife, Lillian Webb, told police she put the fugitive in a shallow grave in the backyard of their Massachusetts home.

State police were present when Webb's remains were unearthed in June.

At a press conference, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger and state police Cpl. Chris Birckbichler said Webb was disfigured for life in the fight with Adams.

To honor Adams and all fallen law enforcement officers, Saxonburg officials have scheduled a ceremony this Friday in Saxonburg's Roebling Park.

At the request of Saxonburg Mayor William Gillespie and borough council, state lawmakers passed a bill naming the portion of Butler Street between West Main Street and West Water Street “Chief Gregory B. Adams Way.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.