Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Saxonburg to name street for fallen former police chief

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, May 14, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
In this family portrait taken shortly before his death on Dec. 4, 1980, Saxonburg police Chief Gregory Adams holds his son, Ben, while his wife, Mary Ann, cradles infant Gregory Adams Jr.
Courtesy of the Adams family
In this family portrait taken shortly before his death on Dec. 4, 1980, Saxonburg police Chief Gregory Adams holds his son, Ben, while his wife, Mary Ann, cradles infant Gregory Adams Jr.
Saxonburg welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Saxonburg welcome sign.
Donald Eugene Webb
Donald Eugene Webb

Updated less than a minute ago

Saxonburg officials on Friday will rename a portion of Butler Street as “Chief Gregory B. Adams Way” to honor the slain officer during National Police Week, borough police Chief Joseph L. Beachem said.

Adams was killed by Donald Eugene Webb along Butler Street on Dec. 4, 1980. Adams died from a gunshot wound. Webb was seriously injured but got away.

A massive nationwide manhunt started almost immediately, prompting the FBI to place Webb's name at the top of its Most Wanted List.

Webb remained on that list longer than anyone — almost four decades.

Adams left behind a widow and two sons. He had been a police academy instructor and taught martial arts to police.

Webb had a wife, a stepson and a long criminal record.

In a bizarre twist, investigators learned just last summer that Webb, who had continued to hide since the fight, died from a stroke in 1997.

It took 37 years for the truth to surface after Adams pulled over Webb near a cemetery on a snowy day.

At the time of Adams' death, police knew Webb was wanted in New York.

Investigators say Webb fled across the cemetery and disappeared. The gun police believe he used to shoot Adams was found in a corn field in Winfield but Webb never resurfaced.

Webb's death surfaced last summer when his wife, Lillian Webb, told police she put the fugitive in a shallow grave in the backyard of their Massachusetts home.

State police were present when Webb's remains were unearthed in June.

At a press conference, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger and state police Cpl. Chris Birckbichler said Webb was disfigured for life in the fight with Adams.

To honor Adams and all fallen law enforcement officers, Saxonburg officials have scheduled a ceremony this Friday in Saxonburg's Roebling Park.

At the request of Saxonburg Mayor William Gillespie and borough council, state lawmakers passed a bill naming the portion of Butler Street between West Main Street and West Water Street “Chief Gregory B. Adams Way.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me