9th Avenue in Brackenridge eyed for resurfacing this year

A portion of 9th Avenue in Brackenridge is being eyed for work this year.

The borough is now seeking bids to mill and resurface the road between Penn Street and Mile Lock Lane.

The road is being targeted for work because of current and past water line work, borough Secretary Denise Tocco said.

The borough's street and water department have replaced the main line between Penn and Ohio streets and are now working on the service lines, Tocco said. That work is expected to be done in a week or two.

Where the line had been replaced between Ohio and Mile Lock has sunken, she said.

The borough chose to wait until this year's work is finished before paving the entire stretch. Last year, 9th Avenue had been resurfaced after water line work between Penn and Prospect streets.

Tocco said the borough has about $80,000 available for the work. It is the only road the borough can afford to resurface this year, she said.

Bids are due by 11 a.m. May 31 at the borough building, 1000 Brackenridge Ave., when they will be publicly opened and read.

