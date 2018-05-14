Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

9th Avenue in Brackenridge eyed for resurfacing this year

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, May 14, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
9th Avenue in Brackenridge looking west near Ohio Street on Monday, May 14, 2018. The borough is planning to resurface 9th Avenue between Penn Street and Mile Lock Lane after work on new water lines is finished between Penn and Ohio streets.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

A portion of 9th Avenue in Brackenridge is being eyed for work this year.

The borough is now seeking bids to mill and resurface the road between Penn Street and Mile Lock Lane.

The road is being targeted for work because of current and past water line work, borough Secretary Denise Tocco said.

The borough's street and water department have replaced the main line between Penn and Ohio streets and are now working on the service lines, Tocco said. That work is expected to be done in a week or two.

Where the line had been replaced between Ohio and Mile Lock has sunken, she said.

The borough chose to wait until this year's work is finished before paving the entire stretch. Last year, 9th Avenue had been resurfaced after water line work between Penn and Prospect streets.

Tocco said the borough has about $80,000 available for the work. It is the only road the borough can afford to resurface this year, she said.

Bids are due by 11 a.m. May 31 at the borough building, 1000 Brackenridge Ave., when they will be publicly opened and read.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

