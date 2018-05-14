Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

St. Joseph High School golf scramble fundraiser includes $20K 'super raffle'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, May 14, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review

Updated 1 hour ago

Space is still available for St. Joseph High School's 26th annual “Spartan Scramble” — as are tickets for a $20,000 “super raffle.”

The Harrison school's biggest fundraiser, the event includes golf, dinner and an auction on June 11 at Lenape Heights Golf Resort in Manor, Armstrong County.

More than 100 golfers participate each year. The event has a $50,000 goal, and proceeds are used to keep tuition affordable for all students, development Director Christie Benton said.

Saint Joseph has 180 students in ninth through 12th grades. Current tuition is $9,900 for Catholic families, and $10,200 for non-Catholics, she said.

The day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration and pictures, followed by lunch, golf, dinner and an auction.

Non-golfers can join at 5:30 p.m. for the dinner and auction.

Local businesses and families can sponsor a “Tee & Green” or a foursome of golfers at various levels. Individuals can register for $150, which includes lunch, cart, greens fee and dinner.

In addition to team and skill prizes for men and women, Sebak Insurance, O'Neil Insurance, Henne Jewelers and Seita Diamond Jewelers sponsor hole-in-one prizes. Anchor Inn sponsors a “Best Spartan Putter” contest, independent of the round of golf.

The dinner costs $50 for non-golfers.

In addition to live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and card games, scholarships to Carlow University, Duquesne University, La Roche College, Mount Aloysius College, Point Park University, Saint Francis University, and Saint Vincent College will be auctioned.

Silent bids on scholarships are accepted by calling the development office, 724-226-8043.

The auctions are open to all.

The evening will end with the $20,000 “super raffle” drawing.

Tickets for the raffle remained available Monday, Benton said. Only 500 are being sold, at $100 each.

In addition to the $20,000 grand prize, there will be three $1,000 runner-up prizes.

Tickets for the raffle can be bought on the school's website, saintjosephhs.com , or by phone at 724-224-5552.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

