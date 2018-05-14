Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer voters face ballot questions

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
West Deer Township municipal offices.
West Deer Township municipal offices.

Updated 5 minutes ago

West Deer residents will decide today whether they want to make changes to the number of township supervisors and how they are elected.

The potential changes are part of a three-question referendum on the primary ballot that was suggested by the township's charter review board.

All township registered voters are allowed to vote on the referendum questions. That means even if someone isn't registered as a Democrat or Republican, they can head to the polls Tuesday to vote on these issues.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans, however, can cast ballots for candidates for office.

Township Manager Daniel Mator said the primary will be the only chance residents get to vote on the referendum questions. They won't be on the November ballot, and the township is required by law to wait seven years before asking for the public's input again.

Township officials have spent the past month making sure residents understand what they are voting on.

“I'm a tad nervous — we did receive a few phone calls from people, and they were still confused,” Mator said. “My concern was how many people aren't calling.”

Mator encourages residents to visit the township's website, west deertownship.com, for more information or to call the township office if they have questions before voting.

Voters will get to choose whether to reduce the number of supervisors from seven to five and whether the supervisors will be elected at-large — as they currently are — or by geographical districts. The township would be divided into four voting districts, with a fifth supervisor elected at-large.

The township's home rule charter review board recommended the referendum on the proposed changes. The board is made up of four residents, three supervisors, the township manager, the township solicitor and a representative from the governor's office.

The board met over the past two years and reviewed the charter for possible updates.

After reviewing the charter and comparing West Deer with neighboring townships, board members recommended the potential changes in how officials are elected. The home rule charter requires any changes be sent to a referendum vote.

Brandon Forbes, a township resident and member of the committee, has said the review board agreed that seven supervisors seemed to be too many for a township West Deer's size.

The township is about 30 square miles, much of it rural, with about 12,000 people.

If West Deer weren't a community with a home rule charter, Forbes said, it would operate under Pennsylvania's Second Class Township Code that allows only three supervisors.

Forbes has said the review board thought five supervisors would make government more efficient, and changing from at-large elections to districts would make for an evener playing field for people who want to run for supervisor.

With districts, all residents would have a supervisor representing their respective geographic areas, plus one at-large supervisor who would represent the whole township.

If voters opt for voting districts with one at-large supervisor, the districts would be created based on population with help from the state.

A third question on the ballot will be whether to update rules for speaking at meetings and add electronic communications for things such as agendas, meeting minutes and announcements. Residents who want to speak at a meeting would be able to call the township manager to get their names added to the agenda.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me