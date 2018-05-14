West Deer voters face ballot questions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What it means: Do you want to be able to call the township manager to get your name added to the agenda to speak at meetings?

• Question 3: Shall Article IV of the West Deer Home Rule Charter be amended to allow for modern forms of electronic communications and public participation, as more fully described in West Deer Ordinance No. 421?

What it means: Do you want to keep electing supervisors the same way you have been, but reduce the number from seven to five?

• Question 2: Shall Article III of the West Deer Township Home Rule Charter be amended to reduce the number of at-large Township Supervisors from seven to five members, effective the first day of January 2020, as more fully described in West Deer Ordinance No. 419?

What it means: Do you want to have five supervisors instead of seven? Do you want four of those five supervisors to be elected by a district based on where they live with the fifth being elected from anywhere in the township?

• Question 1: Shall Article III of the West Deer Township Home Rule Charter be amended to reduce the number of Township Supervisors from seven to five members, and to establish four representative districts with one at-large position, effective the first day of January 2020, as more fully described in West Deer Ordinance No. 419?

Below is exactly how the questions will appear on the May 15 ballot followed by a simple explanation. They are “yes” or “no” questions. A resident who agrees with a proposed change would vote “yes” on the relevant question, and a resident who does not agree with a proposed change would vote “no” on the relevant question.

West Deer residents will decide today whether they want to make changes to the number of township supervisors and how they are elected.

The potential changes are part of a three-question referendum on the primary ballot that was suggested by the township's charter review board.

All township registered voters are allowed to vote on the referendum questions. That means even if someone isn't registered as a Democrat or Republican, they can head to the polls Tuesday to vote on these issues.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans, however, can cast ballots for candidates for office.

Township Manager Daniel Mator said the primary will be the only chance residents get to vote on the referendum questions. They won't be on the November ballot, and the township is required by law to wait seven years before asking for the public's input again.

Township officials have spent the past month making sure residents understand what they are voting on.

“I'm a tad nervous — we did receive a few phone calls from people, and they were still confused,” Mator said. “My concern was how many people aren't calling.”

Mator encourages residents to visit the township's website, west deertownship.com, for more information or to call the township office if they have questions before voting.

Voters will get to choose whether to reduce the number of supervisors from seven to five and whether the supervisors will be elected at-large — as they currently are — or by geographical districts. The township would be divided into four voting districts, with a fifth supervisor elected at-large.

The township's home rule charter review board recommended the referendum on the proposed changes. The board is made up of four residents, three supervisors, the township manager, the township solicitor and a representative from the governor's office.

The board met over the past two years and reviewed the charter for possible updates.

After reviewing the charter and comparing West Deer with neighboring townships, board members recommended the potential changes in how officials are elected. The home rule charter requires any changes be sent to a referendum vote.

Brandon Forbes, a township resident and member of the committee, has said the review board agreed that seven supervisors seemed to be too many for a township West Deer's size.

The township is about 30 square miles, much of it rural, with about 12,000 people.

If West Deer weren't a community with a home rule charter, Forbes said, it would operate under Pennsylvania's Second Class Township Code that allows only three supervisors.

Forbes has said the review board thought five supervisors would make government more efficient, and changing from at-large elections to districts would make for an evener playing field for people who want to run for supervisor.

With districts, all residents would have a supervisor representing their respective geographic areas, plus one at-large supervisor who would represent the whole township.

If voters opt for voting districts with one at-large supervisor, the districts would be created based on population with help from the state.

A third question on the ballot will be whether to update rules for speaking at meetings and add electronic communications for things such as agendas, meeting minutes and announcements. Residents who want to speak at a meeting would be able to call the township manager to get their names added to the agenda.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.