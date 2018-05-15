Women in the Outdoors registration deadline is Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information or to register, contact Sandi Hazlett at 247 Ford St., Tarentum, PA 15084, or call her at 724-777-5503.

A Women in the Outdoors program will be held early next month at the Bull Creek Road and Gun Club.

The June 2 program, for females 14 and older, is put together by the National Wild Turkey Federation, said volunteer and club member Sandi Hazlett of West Deer. Millions of women hunt, fish and hike, but many women have no experience in the outdoors nor do they know someone who can mentor them, Hazlett said.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club grounds on Thompson Run Road, West Deer. It's sponsored by the Allegheny County Chapter of Women in the Outdoors. Preregistration is required.

Girls 14 to 17 must be accompanied by adults.

The women may select four classes from 11 options: archery, handguns, rifle marksmanship, shotgunning and marksmanship, outdoor lawn games, meditation, relaxation and yoga, fly fishing, cooking wild game, tanning game hides and porcupine embroidery, canvas painting, and the art of making a walking stick.

The $25 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Options include $20 more for painting materials and $55 for registration and membership in the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The registration deadline is Friday, May 25.

