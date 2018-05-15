Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Women in the Outdoors registration deadline is Friday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
A previous Women in the Outdoors participant takes aim with a bow an arrow at the Bull Creek Road and Gun archery range.
Courtesy Bull Creek Road and Gun Club
A previous Women in the Outdoors participant takes aim with a bow an arrow at the Bull Creek Road and Gun archery range.

Updated 10 hours ago

A Women in the Outdoors program will be held early next month at the Bull Creek Road and Gun Club.

The June 2 program, for females 14 and older, is put together by the National Wild Turkey Federation, said volunteer and club member Sandi Hazlett of West Deer. Millions of women hunt, fish and hike, but many women have no experience in the outdoors nor do they know someone who can mentor them, Hazlett said.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club grounds on Thompson Run Road, West Deer. It's sponsored by the Allegheny County Chapter of Women in the Outdoors. Preregistration is required.

Girls 14 to 17 must be accompanied by adults.

The women may select four classes from 11 options: archery, handguns, rifle marksmanship, shotgunning and marksmanship, outdoor lawn games, meditation, relaxation and yoga, fly fishing, cooking wild game, tanning game hides and porcupine embroidery, canvas painting, and the art of making a walking stick.

The $25 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Options include $20 more for painting materials and $55 for registration and membership in the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The registration deadline is Friday, May 25.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me