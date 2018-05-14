Plans move forward for O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Cheswick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

O'Reilly Auto Parts has cleared another hurdle in its plans to open a store in Cheswick.

The borough's zoning board met in April to consider a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 36 to 30 spaces.

The zoning board didn't immediately make a decision on the parking spaces because they wanted more time to review the plans, but after further review officials determined there was no longer an issue with the number of parking spaces because the size of the building had been miscalculated.

The store is proposed for the vacant property at 1112 Pittsburgh St.

Now, the only thing that needs to be worked out is an easement agreement between O'Reilly and the neighboring Aqua Jet Car Wash because they will share a driveway.

“It has gone before the planning commission and the regular council and they have approved it conditional upon that easement,” said Matt Pitsch, borough engineer.

Allegheny County property records show the car wash owners as Alan and Janet Bochek. A message left for comment wasn't immediately returned Monday.

O'Reilly spokesman Mark Merz wasn't available for comment on Monday.

Pitsch said once borough officials have proof of that agreement then O'Reilly should be able to move forward with the store.

O'Reilly has 5,000 stores across 47 states.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.