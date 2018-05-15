Garden group watching weather ahead of Tarentum summer planting day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some helping hands are being sought for the Tarentum Friendship Garden's summer build and plant day on Saturday — that is, if Mother Nature allows.

Work will start at 9 a.m. at the garden, located on First Avenue, next to Dreshar Stadium and across from Bridge Street.

Children and families are welcome. Volunteers should bring their own tools, gloves and a water bottle.

"We will have hundreds of vegetables and seeds that need to go in the ground, mulch to spread, weeds to pull and compost to add to the raised beds," organizers said on the garden's Facebook page .

With the recent stormy weather, garden organizers say that, while they'll work in the rain, they will not put anyone in jeopardy by working in thunderstorms. As of Tuesday, the forecast for Saturday was showing thunderstorms, with a 90 percent chance of rain.

Organizers will announce any schedule changes due to weather on the group's Facebook page.

"Rain is fine, sunshine would be better, thunderstorms are a 'no go,'" they said.

The garden is now in its fourth season. The idea is that anyone can take whatever they like from the garden. Those who do take are asked to help, but it's not required.

Donations of nonperishable food items are also being sought for a new "free little pantry" now at the garden. It follows the same concept — take what you need, give what you can — and organizers say it is working.

"If you need some food, it is yours to have. If you can give some food, please put it in the pantry," they said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.