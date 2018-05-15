Allegheny Township nearly debt free but expenses on the horizon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Township will be debt free by the end of the year.

But the celebration might be short-lived.

While a 2-mill tax dedicated to paying down the principal on debt enacted in 2010 will pay off all projects more quickly than anticipated, more debt could be incurred soon.

The township might need in the neighborhood of $500,000 for upgrades, repairs and a possible addition to the township building. Besides that, over the next five years, the township might need about $600,000 to fulfill the requirements of the MS4 mandate.

MS4 is an effort to prevent storm water runoff that is commonly transported through municipal separate storm sewer systems (MS4s) and then often discharged, untreated, into bodies of water during heavy rains.

To prevent harmful pollutants from being washed or dumped into systems, certain operators are required to obtain permits and develop storm water management programs. The program describes the storm water control practices that will be implemented consistent with permit requirements to minimize the discharge of pollutants from the sewer system.

Supervisor Joe Ferguson asked those attending the supervisors meeting Monday night whether they preferred keeping the 2-mill tax for the upcoming projects or paying a surcharge depending on the size of a residential or commercial roof that is presumed to incur storm water run-off of varying degrees.

Most of the residents in attendance favored keeping the 2-mill tax.

No decision was made as to how to absorb the upcoming debt, but supervisors hired Kristina Thomas as a summer intern to update digitizing of township roof data to determine impervious space, to recognize detention ponds and to see the grounds around schools and plazas that are impervious to storm water.

Thomas will be paid $10 an hour for 30 to 40 hours weekly between May 21 and Aug. 10.

Supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr told residents the 2-mill tax might be temporarily eliminated until bonds are issued and new loans are taken out.

George Guido is a freelance writer.