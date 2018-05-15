Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township nearly debt free but expenses on the horizon

George Guido | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Allegheny Township will be debt free by the end of the year.

But the celebration might be short-lived.

While a 2-mill tax dedicated to paying down the principal on debt enacted in 2010 will pay off all projects more quickly than anticipated, more debt could be incurred soon.

The township might need in the neighborhood of $500,000 for upgrades, repairs and a possible addition to the township building. Besides that, over the next five years, the township might need about $600,000 to fulfill the requirements of the MS4 mandate.

MS4 is an effort to prevent storm water runoff that is commonly transported through municipal separate storm sewer systems (MS4s) and then often discharged, untreated, into bodies of water during heavy rains.

To prevent harmful pollutants from being washed or dumped into systems, certain operators are required to obtain permits and develop storm water management programs. The program describes the storm water control practices that will be implemented consistent with permit requirements to minimize the discharge of pollutants from the sewer system.

Supervisor Joe Ferguson asked those attending the supervisors meeting Monday night whether they preferred keeping the 2-mill tax for the upcoming projects or paying a surcharge depending on the size of a residential or commercial roof that is presumed to incur storm water run-off of varying degrees.

Most of the residents in attendance favored keeping the 2-mill tax.

No decision was made as to how to absorb the upcoming debt, but supervisors hired Kristina Thomas as a summer intern to update digitizing of township roof data to determine impervious space, to recognize detention ponds and to see the grounds around schools and plazas that are impervious to storm water.

Thomas will be paid $10 an hour for 30 to 40 hours weekly between May 21 and Aug. 10.

Supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr told residents the 2-mill tax might be temporarily eliminated until bonds are issued and new loans are taken out.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me