Valley News Dispatch

State Police begin Camp Cadet registration

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Camp Cadet is a free, weeklong summer camp for kids ages 12 to 15, run by the Pennsylvania State Police. It introduces participants to a wide variety of law enforcement functions.
If your child dreams of a life in law enforcement or military service, the Pennsylvania State Police have just the summer camp.

Troopers from Troop D, which covers Armstrong, Butler, Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer Counties, are accepting applications for Camp Cadet, a free, week-long summer camp for kids ages 12 to 15, which introduces participants to a wide variety of law enforcement functions.

Held annually since 1970 during the last full week of July, participants are introduced to various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and Secret Service. Cadets will also have the chance to tour county courthouses and meet with judges and prosecutors.

Participants are exposed to the state police's Aviation Patrol Unit, Vice Unit, Computer Crime and Special Emergency Response Teams. Demonstrations of first aid, fire rescue and the hazards of explosives are paired with classic summertime activities like swimming and sports.

The entire program is capped with a formal graduation ceremony.

“It is the goal of Camp Cadet to give our young people a better understanding of law enforcement as well as to encourage good citizenship,” camp organizers said in a release.

Applications for Camp Cadet must be received by June 15.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

click me