Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg's Finley the pig gets to stay at home

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Cody Griffith and his wife, Destiney, sit on the porch of their Leechburg home with their pet potbellied pig named Finley on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Cody Griffith and his wife, Destiney, sit on the porch of their Leechburg home with their pet potbellied pig named Finley on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

Finley the pig gets to stay home.

Leechburg council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that lets the potbellied pig remain with its family as a pet while giving flexibility to the borough's animal control rules.

The measure includes an expanded definition of what constitutes a household pet.

The ordinance was proposed after Leechburg newlyweds Cody and Destiney Griffith were told about nine months ago their 2-year-old potbellied pig, Finley, wasn't allowed to live in their house.

Discussions started. Lots of folks sided with the pig. Others were concerned about keeping control over animals in the tiny borough.

At the direction of council, the borough solicitor wrote a new ordinance that sets forth property and cleanup requirements but doesn't ban specific animals. The measure also spells out how much room is required for small and large animals that people want to keep within borough limits.

The ordinance passed on a 4-2 vote.

Council members Chuck Pascal, Robert “Tom” Foster, Lorrie Bazella and Christian Vaccaro voted for the ordinance. Anthony J. Defilippi and Anthony Roppolo voted against it. Councilwoman Nancy Bono was absent.

Although he didn't get to vote, Mayor Wayne Dobos made it clear at the meeting he didn't favor the legislation.

Defilippi said Wednesday he is “concerned about what other animals people may bring into the borough. Are we opening a can of worms? A big can of worms? I hope not.”

Roppolo and Dobos couldn't be reached for comment.

The ordinance went into effect as soon as it was signed.

Finley is allowed as a household pet at the Second Avenue residence of his owners. Finley is a 50-pound, mostly white, Juliana potbellied pig, the smallest kind of potbelly.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me