High bid prices mean rate hikes for Springdale water customers

Springdale residents are likely to see an increase in their water rates after bids for the proposed water system renovations came in much higher than expected.

Project engineer Kevin Szakelyhidi of Bankson Engineers told council that bids for the project came in at $6.3 million, about 43 percent higher than the project's estimated construction cost.

Borough officials originally hoped the project wouldn't raise rates but, with the new cost estimates, residents will see water rates increase by 14 cents per 1,000 gallons in addition to the $3 in increases council approved for the project over the past two years.

Borough officials estimate the average monthly water usage for a residential customer is about 3,400 gallons.

The average monthly water bill which was $25.64 will rise to $26.12 with the additional 14 cents. The average yearly bill would rise from the current $307.68 to $313.44, an increase of about 1.87 percent.

Szakelyhidi believes the increase in cost is due to the rising costs of steel and petroleum products.

He pointed to the new steel fencing around the plant as an example.

“Typically, when I am estimating that, it is $65 per foot,” Szakelyhidi said.

With the bids that were received the fencing was priced from $108 to $153 per foot, he said. That's a jump ranging from 66 percent to 135 percent.

Szakelyhidi told council he had allowed for the possibility of project costs rising by 2 to 3 percent and was shocked by the bid prices.

“I've never been off this much,” Szakelyhidi said.

Council approved a $5.5 million PennVEST loan in February to finance the renovations, but Szakelyhidi said the project will require another $1.9 million.

After considering the options, council voted 5-2 to pursue the additional funds through PennVEST.

Councilman David Spirik, who oversees the water department, said that increase can be delayed until 2020 or 2021.

The borough is required to make the upgrades by the state Department of Environmental Protection because problems with the plant's filtration system and aging pipes have resulted in high manganese levels and residents getting dirty water in their homes.

“I feel like we're caught in the middle here,” Councilwoman Eileen Miller said. “We have to go forward with this because of the DEP.”

The project's plant upgrades include installation of two high-pressure water filters that are expected to put an end to the discolored water. Along with the new filters, other renovations include: new pumps, an updated chemical feed system, a new filter house and fencing around the plant with electronic gates.

It also includes the installation of 5,800 feet of new PVC pipe along Colfax Street from Pittsburgh Street up to the water tanks, 2,000 feet of pipe along James Street from Pittsburgh to Marion Street and 2,550 feet along Rosslyn Avenue from Porter Street to Elwyn Avenue and 10,000 feet of new water line.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.