Armstrong humane officer faces hearing to remove her powers

Armstrong County's district attorney wants to strip the authority of a county humane police officer.

District Attorney Katie M. Charlton said she filed a petition to decertify Penny Dewoehrel of Parker as a Humane Society police officer.

The matter involves how Dewoehrel allegedly handled a February case in Parks Township.

Charlton also alleges that Dewoehrel in 2016 and 2017 “consistently acted in a manner which is substandard” in Armstrong County for Humane Society police officers.

Charlton points out in the petition that Dewoehrel's appointment as a Humane Society officer was revoked by a Butler judge for “substandard” conduct in June 2010, and that shows a pattern.

Dewoehrel's attorney, Dennis M. Maskal of Pittsburgh, said only the Parks case is before the court to decide.

The Parks case involved a dozen Shiloh shepherds Dewoehrel said were not getting proper care and needed to be removed from a residence.

Dewoehrel said she removed the dogs from a basement and she is still paying for veterinarian care for some of the dogs.

Dewoehrel is accused of “improper conduct and abuse of her authority.”

In a phone call, Dewoehrel rejected the accusations and said they are the product of two Clarion-area women she alleges are conspiring against her and who contacted the district attorney.

“It's based on lies,” Dewoehrel said.

She said she filed three summary charges against the woman who had the dogs in her Parks residence. Dewoehrel said she also asked the district attorney to file felony animal abuse charges against that woman.

Charlton “refused to do that and withdrew the summaries against the woman, who is now a witness against me. Isn't that something?” Dewoehrel said.

In a petition, Charlton points to several other unrelated cases involving Dewoehrel.

According to the petition and court records, Dewoehrel allegedly did animal protector work in Warren County, where she wasn't certified to do so and “seized the Warren County's resident's donkey and horse.”

Also, on May 30, Dewoehrel is scheduled to have a hearing for allegedly operating a kennel without a license and neglect of dogs in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Both are summary offenses.

Dewoehrel separately is facing a summary hearing for allegedly “improperly transporting” dogs from Parks.

The decertification petition seeks to take away Dewoehrel's authority in her home county. She applied and was appointed as a Humane Society police officer in Armstrong County in 2008.

A hearing is scheduled in July in Kittanning.

