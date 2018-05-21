Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Armstrong humane officer faces hearing to remove her powers

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:45 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Armstrong County's district attorney wants to strip the authority of a county humane police officer.

District Attorney Katie M. Charlton said she filed a petition to decertify Penny Dewoehrel of Parker as a Humane Society police officer.

The matter involves how Dewoehrel allegedly handled a February case in Parks Township.

Charlton also alleges that Dewoehrel in 2016 and 2017 “consistently acted in a manner which is substandard” in Armstrong County for Humane Society police officers.

Charlton points out in the petition that Dewoehrel's appointment as a Humane Society officer was revoked by a Butler judge for “substandard” conduct in June 2010, and that shows a pattern.

Dewoehrel's attorney, Dennis M. Maskal of Pittsburgh, said only the Parks case is before the court to decide.

The Parks case involved a dozen Shiloh shepherds Dewoehrel said were not getting proper care and needed to be removed from a residence.

Dewoehrel said she removed the dogs from a basement and she is still paying for veterinarian care for some of the dogs.

Dewoehrel is accused of “improper conduct and abuse of her authority.”

In a phone call, Dewoehrel rejected the accusations and said they are the product of two Clarion-area women she alleges are conspiring against her and who contacted the district attorney.

“It's based on lies,” Dewoehrel said.

She said she filed three summary charges against the woman who had the dogs in her Parks residence. Dewoehrel said she also asked the district attorney to file felony animal abuse charges against that woman.

Charlton “refused to do that and withdrew the summaries against the woman, who is now a witness against me. Isn't that something?” Dewoehrel said.

In a petition, Charlton points to several other unrelated cases involving Dewoehrel.

According to the petition and court records, Dewoehrel allegedly did animal protector work in Warren County, where she wasn't certified to do so and “seized the Warren County's resident's donkey and horse.”

Also, on May 30, Dewoehrel is scheduled to have a hearing for allegedly operating a kennel without a license and neglect of dogs in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Both are summary offenses.

Dewoehrel separately is facing a summary hearing for allegedly “improperly transporting” dogs from Parks.

The decertification petition seeks to take away Dewoehrel's authority in her home county. She applied and was appointed as a Humane Society police officer in Armstrong County in 2008.

A hearing is scheduled in July in Kittanning.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me