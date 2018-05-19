Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
A school bus rolls out of Highlands High School this week after school officials announced layoffs, a tax hike and reconfigured schools likely will be needed to fill budget shortfalls.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A school bus rolls out of Highlands High School this week after school officials announced layoffs, a tax hike and reconfigured schools likely will be needed to fill budget shortfalls.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The Highlands School District is faulting its late former business manager for a budget crisis causing it to consider a tax increase, employee furloughs and a reconfiguration of its schools.

Jon Rupert, who died in October, had taken “significant amounts” out of the district's reserves to balance the district's budget without the school board's knowledge, and had underestimated certain expenses, such as charter school costs, district Solicitor Ira Weiss said.

“The money the board thought was there wasn't,” he said.

School board President Debbie Beale would not discuss Rupert. She referred questions about the district's finances and how it got to this point to Weiss.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this report.

Rupert had been the district's business manager for more than 30 years. He had a good reputation and officials had a “very high degree of confidence” in him, Weiss said.

Rupert, who died from colon cancer, had been very ill and in a “diminished capacity” for an extended time, Weiss said.

“The situation here was due to his personal situation,” he said. “It's unfortunate, and the district is doing what it can now to overcome the consequences of it.”

Weiss said there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Rupert.

“The issue is the lack of complete disclosure on what the budget situation was and what he was doing to balance the budget,” Weiss said.

By reconfiguring schools, the district is allowed to reduce and more economically use its staff, Weiss said.

Highlands has notified 30 employees they could be furloughed when the school board meets Monday night.

First tax hike in 6 years

The board is expected to vote Monday on the district's preliminary $47.9 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. It would carry a 3.5 percent property tax increase, the highest the state allows for the district.

The school board previously voted to not raise taxes any higher than its inflation index, a move that would have required voter approval at a referendum or, more likely, exceptions to do so without a vote.

A 3.5 percent increase would raise the district's property tax rate from 23.8 mills to 24.633 mills.

Highlands has not increased taxes since the 2012-13 school year, when the rate was increased from 24.41 mills to 26.41 mills. It has been 23.8 mills since the 2013-14 school year, when it was lowered because of the county's property reassessment.

Given how limited school districts are in increasing taxes, Highlands should have increased its taxes at least minimally each year, said Joe Nicola, a tax partner with Sisterson in Pittsburgh and a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“I'm a strong advocate for increasing them marginally every year. That's a fiscally prudent thing to do,” he said. “The impact on residents is insignificant and unnoticeable, as opposed to a single increase to catch up. That's a fiscally dangerous thing to do.”

Borrowing adds to debt

On top of the tax increase, the school board has approved borrowing up to $11.5 million. Beale said that's to keep $6 million in the district's reserves.

“We don't want a zero fund balance,” she said.

While it's not prudent for a district to borrow every year, a healthy school district can and should, Nicola said.

“Debt isn't a bad thing, to the extent the school district is otherwise healthy. To the extent it's marginally healthy or not healthy, then the answer is ‘no,'” he said. “Revenue is best generated by taxation and then, secondarily, by borrowing.”

According to a state report, Highlands' had about $88 million in debt at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Of that, about $60 million was for pensions, and about $19 million was bonds.

The amount of debt that school districts are carrying is a concern, Nicola said.

“The economy, while it's strong, hasn't seeped into the public sector. They're not feeling the effect of the stronger economy that private businesses are seeing,” he said. “They rely heavily on tax revenues. Tax revenues haven't increased at all, or not significantly enough to generate the kind of revenue the private sector is experiencing.”

Beale said she's not concerned about Highlands' debt.

“If we sit here and do nothing and don't raise taxes and don't make cuts and keep doing what we're doing, by 2021 we'll be minus $17 million,” she said.

The district says it will save $2.3 million — $1.5 million by furloughing staff, and $790,000 by deferring maintenance and repairs to Fawn.

Beale said the buildings would not need any work to meet their new roles. Grandview and the middle school, both former high schools, can each house 900 students, but have less than 600 each now, she said.

The district does not need a feasibility study to tell it how to use its buildings, Beale said. Such a study would cost about $40,000, according to the district.

She said board members have tried for years to reduce Highlands down to a single K-5 elementary school, for economic and educational reasons.

“Change is difficult. It is very difficult for people,” she said. “I do not want to keep pumping money into old buildings and put our district in a dire financial situation. We have capacity that we can use. The children will benefit from it. Going forward, I think we would all be better for it, not just academically, but financially.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Highlands parents call for more time, information before changes
A petition on change.org calling on the Highlands School Board to delay its vote on the proposed reconfiguration of schools had 870 signatures toward a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me