Springdale community closes book on Colfax Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heather Hixson and Susan Mellon-Rearick both attended Colfax Upper Elementary School in the 1970s. Neither had been back since they graduated in 1981.

They were hit with a wave of nostalgia when they stepped foot inside the Springdale school on Thursday. They said it still looks the same.

"It's the same seats in the forum," Mellon-Rearick said.

"And these are the same lockers that we had back in the '70s," Hixson said of the mustard-yellow lockers lining the halls. "Same color."

Mellon-Rearick, 54, lives in Springdale Township. Hixson, 55, lives in Erie.

Hixson said she made the roughly two-hour drive from the Flagship City to the Alle-Kiski Valley because she couldn't miss the community farewell event for the school, which is scheduled to close at the end of this school year.

The district is in the middle of a $13 million expansion project at Acmetonia Primary School to make room for the Colfax students, who will be moved there.

"I was a teacher — I had just retired — and we closed our school (in Erie), and I knew how emotional it was," Hixson said as the two flipped through a yearbook on display at the event. "I wanted to get back in here. It was worth the drive."

The valediction was held to give the community a chance to say goodbye to the school, which opened in 1925. It included tables with the history of the schools and historical memorabilia, a photo booth to give residents a "last photo of Colfax," and other activities. Guests were able to decorate hands that will be made into a collage and hung at Acmetonia, and paint rocks that will be placed in a garden at Acmetonia. They also were able to share their favorite memories of the school.

Superintendent Pat Graczyk said the turnout for the event was "exceptional." Dozens of people stuffed the halls of the building, participating in activities and learning about the schools' history.

"Even though our memories occurred in the building with other people that mean a lot to us, the building represents those very fond memories that (people) have," he said. "It's a nice chance for people here to reminisce and talk."

Fourth-grade teacher Tammy Berardone painted a rock with a heart design, which she said represents her love for teaching. Sally Hurley and her daughter Molly of Cheswick had their picture taken in front of an orange Colfax backdrop.

Berardone said the event was a great way to honor the school and let people say their goodbyes.

"I'm sad to see it leave, but I think we have a lot of great opportunities in the future with the new school," she said.

Hurley, who attended Colfax, said she is glad she now has a commemorative photo with her daughter, a fifth-grader at the school.

"It will be a nice little keepsake," the 52-year-old said.

Colfax sixth-graders Ava Medure, Delayna Szczepanski and Elena McCutcheon were in charge of putting together the history tables. They said they got to look at old artifacts such as projectors and globes — some of which were on display Thursday — and tour the school.

"It was really cool to see all the different parts, and we researched a lot about what was going on when Colfax was open until now," McCutcheon said. "We didn't realize that Colfax and all of the world events could be connected."

The girls, all 12, said they are sad Colfax is closing but are looking forward to the next chapter.

"I find it kind of weird that Acme used to be K-6, and now it's going back to K-6 again," Szczepanski said.

"We're just excited to start something new," McCutcheon said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.