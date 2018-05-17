Drilling is precursor to Tarentum Bridge ramp work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is planning to replace one Tarentum Bridge access ramp this year and another one in 2020, a PennDOT district spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Both ramps are structurally deficient but the bridge, itself, is not deficient, spokesman Steve Cowan told the Tribune-Review.

A ramp work schedule is not yet available. The ramp on the New Kensington side is Tarentum Bridge Road. Ross Street (Route 366) is the ramp on the Tarentum end of the bridge.PennDOT also is scheduling a deck replacement on the bridge in about two years and may paint the bridge sometime after 2020, Cowan said.In recent days, a PennDOT contractor drilled through the ramp on the New Kensington side to check the soil below it. Cowan said two more borings are needed.

PennDOT's geotechnical engineers will analyze the borings once they are submitted by the contractor, Michael Baker International.

The bridge's superstructure is inspected at least every two years.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.