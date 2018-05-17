Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Drilling is precursor to Tarentum Bridge ramp work

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
PennDOT crews drill a test boring into one lane along Tarentum Bridge Road near the Tarentum Bridge. Officials say the work is preparation for replacement of the ramps leading to the bridge.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
PennDOT crews drill a test boring into one lane along Tarentum Bridge Road near the Tarentum Bridge. Officials say the work is preparation for replacement of the ramps leading to the bridge.
The Tarentum Bridge. May 17, 2018.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Tarentum Bridge. May 17, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

PennDOT is planning to replace one Tarentum Bridge access ramp this year and another one in 2020, a PennDOT district spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Both ramps are structurally deficient but the bridge, itself, is not deficient, spokesman Steve Cowan told the Tribune-Review.

A ramp work schedule is not yet available. The ramp on the New Kensington side is Tarentum Bridge Road. Ross Street (Route 366) is the ramp on the Tarentum end of the bridge.PennDOT also is scheduling a deck replacement on the bridge in about two years and may paint the bridge sometime after 2020, Cowan said.In recent days, a PennDOT contractor drilled through the ramp on the New Kensington side to check the soil below it. Cowan said two more borings are needed.

PennDOT's geotechnical engineers will analyze the borings once they are submitted by the contractor, Michael Baker International.

The bridge's superstructure is inspected at least every two years.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

