Valley News Dispatch

Cars, food, God — not necessarily in that order — mark New Kensington car show

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Classic cars, free homemade food and live music accounted for crowds flocking Sunday to the 13th annual Car Show at The River New Kensington — A Community Church along Freeport Road.

The crowd magnet was a 1929 Chevy two-door sedan with its official color listed as "rust."

Although the classic car's original color was midnight blue, rust covered most of the body and that's how Ivan Stariha of Clinton Township wants to keep it.

The crowd seemed to agree.

"Hey don't scratch that car," he told onlookers Sunday.

More artifact than glossy restoration like most show-quality classic cars, Stariha's Chevy sedan runs surprisingly well.

"It does 40 mph perfect, but 55 is scary," he said.

Stariha was among about 150 classic car owners on hand and a crowd of about 2,000, according to Jeanne Lewis, of Allegheny Township, a volunteer for the church.

The cruise could be heard before nary a one of the classic cars could be seen.

A live church band and an outdoor sermon serenaded the neighborhood, where parking spaces were hard to find.

"This is the best car cruise," said Tillie Radvansky of New Kensington, who annually takes her classic cars to about 20 cruises in Pennsylvania and Florida.

"You don't just get fed with free food but the love of God," she said.

There are cruises, but not many free car cruises for car owners vying in contests. Then, there are few car cruises on the grassy grounds of The River New Kensington, a nondenominational church in the former Alcoa club house in New Kensington.

A legion of parishioners served up a seemingly endless pot luck lunch, with individuals preparing entrees, making for a bounty of salads and pasta dishes.

The food was served and diners eaten in a spacious, wood-paneled room offering elegance uncommon for a community dinner.

Tony Graziano of Allegheny Township has been attending the church's cruise for 12 years.

He used to bring a car but now, he just brings friends.

"I enjoy this every time," he said. "You can't fall asleep when Rev. Dean Ward is speaking."

The nondenominational vibe of the church is appealing to others who belong to other churches and who might not be looking for a hard sell on religion.

"It a big party, and that accounts for the great turn-out," said Brian Baker, youth pastor for The River New Kensington.

"We treat it like a picnic and there is no catch," he said.

Stephan Hayes, 32, of New Kensington belongs to another church but has come to The River New Kensington cruise before.

"I like the fellowship," he said. "And, of course, the cars and the free food, you don't get that in many places."

Marlene Syfert, 85, of Cranberry is on her second year attending.

"It's absolutely marvelous," she said.

The appeal, according to Syfert, is the combination of a community gathering, good food and cars.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Dennis Simon of Harrison inspects the interior of a 1925 Hupmobile series R-14 club sedan on Sunday, May 20, 2018, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ivan Stariha of Clinton steps out of his 1929 Chevrolet sedan on Sunday, May 20, 2018, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A 1929 Chevrolet sedan, owned by Ivan Stariha of Clinton, was a crowd favorite during the 13th annual car show on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Gary Arcurio (left) of Brackenridge and his son-in-law, Willy Wetzel (right) of Harrison, check out a 1929 Chevrolet sedan belonging to Ivan Stariha of Clinton on Sunday, May 20, 2018, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Brady Graver, 3, helps polish a 1972 Plymouth Road Runner belonging to his father, David, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Brady Graver,3, sits behind the wheel of a 1972 Plymouth Road Runner belonging to his father, David, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jesse Norris polishes the hood of his 1985 Volkswagon Cabriolet on Sunday, May 20, 2018, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Lonnie Kenner poses for a photo with his 1988 Lamborghini Countach on Sunday, May 20, 2018, during the 13th annual car show at The River New Kensington church.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
