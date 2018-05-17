Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Loss of Vandergrift Salvation Army office lamented

George Guido | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Salvation Army Major Elvie D. Carter Corps Commanding Officer prays with retired office manager Mary Ann Domino after an award ceremony recognizing her 35 years of service on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington Salvation Army volunteer Joel Brown hugs retired office manager Mary Ann Domino during an award ceremony recognizing her 35 years of service on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Salvation Army volunteer Janet Wiles hugs retired office manager Mary Ann Domino during an award ceremony recognizing her 35 years of service on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Pastor Wanda Shaner sings 'Thank you for giving to the Lord ' during an award ceremony honoring retired office manager Mary Ann Domino during an award ceremony recognizing her 35 years of service on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Thursday's Salvation Army Kiski Valley Service Center appreciation night was originally set as a farewell dinner to longtime office manager Mary Ann Domiano.

But it turned out to also be a farewell to Majs. Colleen and Elvie Carter and a farewell to the Vandergrift office itself.

Domiano is retiring after 35 years of managing the Vandergrift office at the corner of Longfellow and Wallace streets.

The Carters are being transferred to Boston after 11 years at the New Kensington Citadel.

Also, three major hurricanes last fall placed a financial burden on the Salvation Army, causing a reorganization of the 153-year-old service group.

Kiski Valley Advisory Board member Cora Lee Cole said the Vandergrift building is in poor condition and the national headquarters is in no position to continue paying rent.

“We are going to keep the advisory board in case another office opens up,” Cole said. “The Vandergrift Presbyterian Church is taking over food bank responsibilities. But people will have to go to New Kensington to register, and that could be a hardship.”

The Rev. Rodney Murray is the advisory board chairman.

“It's a difficult time for the Army,” Murray said during the event at the Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks.

But Thursday was Domiano's night as a number of officers and volunteers praised her efforts.

“Mary Ann has been a pillar here,” Colleen Carter said. “She was not just an employee, but a volunteer for a number of years prior to that because shewanted to make a difference in people's lives.”

“I first met Mary Ann when I was Kiski Area Key Club advisors,” said board member Dianne Haney. “She worked with the youth of our area through various projects and taught them about giving, caring, sharing and faith.”

“I'm having a hard time saying goodbye to someone you've shared ministry with,” said retired Pastor Wanda Shaner.

Shaner dedicated three songs to Domiano, including “Thank You for Giving to the Lord.”

“It's the people of the community who really helped make my job easier,” said Domiano. “I appreciate all of my volunteers. When we started out, we didn't have food or toys to give out.”

Volunteers recognized ranged in age from Kloie Rupert, age 7, to Madeline Breznican, 92.

Cole said she hopes other organizations will step up to fill the void left by the closure of the Vandergrift office, which handled fundraising for WTAE-TV's Project Bundle-Up, filling weekend food backpacks for children, supplying aid for winter heating bills and operating a monthly clothing bank.

The Carters are due in Boston on June 25. The Salvation Army will designate their replacements in June.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

