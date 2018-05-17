Police: New Ken man threatened to shoot a woman and her dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man is headed to court on charges he threatened to shoot a woman and her dog in broad daylight.

Demetrius Andre Williams, 28, of Rebecca Street, is charged with a felony count of possessing a firearm while prohibited, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

Those charges were held for court Thursday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank Pallone in New Kensington.

Police say that just before 11 a.m. on April 27, Williams and another man approached the victim outside of her home.

The victim testified she and her children had just returned from grocery shopping when she started speaking to the other man, who she said she knew. The victim told the court she had never spoken to Williams or seen him before that day.

The conversation quickly went from joking to frightening, the victim told the court, when Williams took offense with something she said to the other man and pulled a silver and black pistol from his waistband.

The victim told the court Williams then spent several minutes pointing the gun at her and her dog, with her children just feet away behind a screen door, saying, “I'll pop you.”

The victim told the court she feared for her life, wondering what would happen to her children if she were killed. She told the court she activated an emergency function on her smart watch, summoning police.

According to the victim's testimony, the other man told Williams the drugs he was on were making him overreact and eventually the two left.

Police caught up with them on Leishman Avenue in Arnold. New Kensington Sgt. Dion Wagner told the court when he arrived Williams had his hands thrust outside the vehicle's window and was complaining of a hand injury.

Wagner said Williams was acting erratically and was irritable, signs he said were consistent with a person who had used narcotics. When asked to identify himself, Wagner said Williams told police his name was Lawrence. Williams has a brother named Lawrence, according to police.

William's attorney, Greg Cecchetti, argued the victim couldn't have possibly known the gun was real, and that the firearm police recovered from the vehicle was registered to the other man, not Williams.

Further, Cecchetti said Williams is diagnosed with schizophrenia and that his condition is such he may have mistakenly misidentified himself to police.

A charge of false reporting against Williams was dropped after his condition was explained, however, based on the testimony provided by the victim and Wagner, Pallone held the most serious charges to court.

Williams has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 1 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg. He is currently housed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.