Police: 21 bricks of heroin found in Brackenridge man's rental car

Police in New Kensington say a Brackenridge man stopped for a taillight violation in April had 21 bricks of heroin in the rental car he was driving.

Robert Shakur Stover, 24, of Cleveland Avenue, is charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to distribute and related charges.

Those charges were held for court Thursday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank Pallone in New Kensington.

Police say Stover, around 5 a.m. April 24, was driving a rented sedan along Stevenson Boulevard without any illuminated rear lights.

When police stopped the vehicle, Officer Joshua Spessard testified he spotted an open and partially emptied 40 ounce container of Budweiser in the car.

Stover told police he didn't have a valid driver's licence. Officers asked him and a passenger to exit the car. Police arranged to have the vehicle towed since Williams didn't have a license to operate it. The passenger was told he could leave.

Officers searched the car. Under the driver's seat, police say, were 21 bundles of 50 stamp bags filled with a fine white powder. Police say their experience led them to believe it was heroin.

Stover's attorney, Owen Seman, argued police hadn't at any point bothered to test the substance to see whether it was in fact heroin or proved that it even belonged to Williams and not the other man, who was not charged with any crime.

However, prosecutors argued the police officer's experience, coupled with the manner in which the substance was packaged, left little doubt about the powder's illicit nature.

Pallone said despite the fact police hadn't had a lab analyze the substance, their experience with investigations of this nature, and the potential harm to the community presented by the alleged drugs, left him little choice but to hold the charges against Stover for court.

Pallone seemed for a moment to consider lowering the bond placed against Stover's pre-trial freedom, currently set at $75,000, but decided otherwise when it was revealed Stover hadn't been entirely honest about his previous criminal history during arraignment.

Stover has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 1 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg. He is currently housed in the Westmoreland County Prison.

