Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell Police warn residents of vehicle break-ins

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Lower Burrell police want residents to let them know if their vehicles were broken into over the past two days.

People living in the area of Carl Avenue, Reed Street, Kentucky Drive, Paul Street, Kansas Drive, and Anne Street may have been affected, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

"If anyone had their car broken into on Wednesday, May 16, into Thursday, May 17, please call the Lower Burrell Police Dept at 724-339-4287 ext. 4 to file a report," the post says.

A phone message left for police Chief Tim Weitzel Thursday afternoon wasn't immediately returned.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

