Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area hopes natural gas lease can help with budget crunch

Tom Yerace | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Kiski Area High School, photographed Wednesday, July 6.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area High School, photographed Wednesday, July 6.



A gas and oil lease may help Kiski Area School District officials ease a budget crunch but by how much is uncertain.

The district has a pending lease agreement with EQT Production Co. for district properties in Allegheny and Washington townships.

District Business Manager Peggy Gillespie said the lease was negotiated for the district by Western Pennsylvania Gas Leasing Consultants of Greensburg.

It calls for the district to receive $2,500 per acre for land included in the lease. Overall, the district owns 124.13 acres, according to Gillespie.

Based on that acreage, the district would receive a one-time payment of $310,300 for the five-year lease.

However, Gillespie said not all of that land would necessarily be included in the lease.

“It is not clear if the district owns the oil and gas rights on our high school property,” she said.

The high school campus sits on 98 acres owned by the district, which is 79 percent of the total land involved.

Gillespie said Rosebud Mining owns the coal rights under the property but it is not clear if that includes the oil and gas rights. She said the district's solicitor, the Beard Legal Group, is researching real estate records to determine if that is the case. If so, the district would be able to lease only 26.13 acres and would receive a lease payment of abut $65,300.

Western Pennsylvania Gas Leasing also will receive 10 percent of the lease as its fee.

Any gas harvested will provide the district with a 15 percent royalty.

Superintendent Tim Scott said the district contracted with the gas leasing company because the district wasn't able to get a lease on its own.

“We tried to lease out to the gas companies ourselves and got absolutely nowhere at all.”

The lease agreement is scheduled to come up for a vote on Monday.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

