Highlands parents call for more time, information before changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A petition on change.org calling on the Highlands School Board to delay its vote on the proposed reconfiguration of schools had 870 signatures toward a goal of 1,000 as of Friday morning.

The petition argues the vote should be delayed until the school board has completed a feasibility study, looking at alternatives.

“Restructuring the district and consolidating buildings is a big undertaking that deserves more consideration of details and public input,” the petition says, adding that “numbers on cost savings are necessary as are details on how the district plans to add eight additional classrooms in two buildings that don't currently have space for these classrooms.

“Additionally, we request that the superintendent consider alternative solutions to consolidation and put together other possible solutions.”

The creator of the petition, Jim Powell, could not be reached for comment.

Holly Levin of Harrison was among parents lined up on Lock Street last week to pick up their children from Grandview, where her daughter is in pre-kindergarten. While concerned about a proposed tax increase and talk of the district going bankrupt, she's also concerned about what she called a “lack of transparency” from the district.

“They're not telling us anything,” she said.

Andraya Vardis of Brackenridge said she's worried about her child being in a bigger kindergarten class next year.

“I don't understand where they're going to put all these kids,” she said, adding that having fifth-graders in the same building with eighth-graders is “ridiculous.”

“Where's the money?” Vardis said. “Where did the money they have go? There's a lot of secrecy surrounding the budget. I don't know if they're giving up enough information.”

Highlands School Board President Debbie Beale said there could be changes between now and June, when the district's final budget for the next school year will be voted on.

“We're open to the public's input,” she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.