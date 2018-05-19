Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands parents call for more time, information before changes

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
A clock tower sits atop the front of the 100-year-old Grandview Elementary School on East Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015.
Eric Felack | Trib Total Media
A clock tower sits atop the front of the 100-year-old Grandview Elementary School on East Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015.

Updated 14 minutes ago

A petition on change.org calling on the Highlands School Board to delay its vote on the proposed reconfiguration of schools had 870 signatures toward a goal of 1,000 as of Friday morning.

The petition argues the vote should be delayed until the school board has completed a feasibility study, looking at alternatives.

“Restructuring the district and consolidating buildings is a big undertaking that deserves more consideration of details and public input,” the petition says, adding that “numbers on cost savings are necessary as are details on how the district plans to add eight additional classrooms in two buildings that don't currently have space for these classrooms.

“Additionally, we request that the superintendent consider alternative solutions to consolidation and put together other possible solutions.”

The creator of the petition, Jim Powell, could not be reached for comment.

Holly Levin of Harrison was among parents lined up on Lock Street last week to pick up their children from Grandview, where her daughter is in pre-kindergarten. While concerned about a proposed tax increase and talk of the district going bankrupt, she's also concerned about what she called a “lack of transparency” from the district.

“They're not telling us anything,” she said.

Andraya Vardis of Brackenridge said she's worried about her child being in a bigger kindergarten class next year.

“I don't understand where they're going to put all these kids,” she said, adding that having fifth-graders in the same building with eighth-graders is “ridiculous.”

“Where's the money?” Vardis said. “Where did the money they have go? There's a lot of secrecy surrounding the budget. I don't know if they're giving up enough information.”

Highlands School Board President Debbie Beale said there could be changes between now and June, when the district's final budget for the next school year will be voted on.

“We're open to the public's input,” she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Highlands' plan put students in different schools
If approved, the proposed reconfiguration of Highlands School District's schools would be effective at the start of the 2018-19 school year, school board President Debbie ...
Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis
The Highlands School District is faulting its late former business manager for a budget crisis causing it to consider a tax increase, employee furloughs and ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me