Highlands' plan put students in different schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If approved, the proposed reconfiguration of Highlands School District's schools would be effective at the start of the 2018-19 school year, school board President Debbie Beale said.

The proposal came from the district's administration, she said. “They looked at the facilities and did the classroom study,” she said.

Highlands currently has five schools.

The two primary centers, Fawn and Fairmount, each house kindergarten, first and second grades; Grandview Upper Elementary houses third through fifth grades; Highlands Middle School has sixth through eighth; and Highlands High School has ninth through 12th.

Under the proposed new setup:

• Fairmount becomes Highlands Early Childhood Center. It would house kindergarten, along with pre-kindergarten, Head Start and early intervention support services.

• Grandview becomes Highlands Elementary School, housing first through fourth grades. It loses fifth grade and adds first and second grades.

• Highlands Middle School adds fifth grade and becomes two schools in one building, with fifth and sixth grades separated from seventh and eighth grades. Fifth-graders would follow the middle school schedule.

• Highlands High School is unaffected.

• Fawn would house four programs or services: the partial hospital program from the middle school; the alternative education program from the high school; support and intervention rooms and offices; and the district's cyber charter school.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.