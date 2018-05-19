Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands' plan put students in different schools

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
Grandview Upper Elementary School, Tarentum.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Grandview Upper Elementary School, Tarentum.
The Fawn Primary Center in Fawn Township, Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Fawn Primary Center in Fawn Township, Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Updated 53 minutes ago

If approved, the proposed reconfiguration of Highlands School District's schools would be effective at the start of the 2018-19 school year, school board President Debbie Beale said.

The proposal came from the district's administration, she said. “They looked at the facilities and did the classroom study,” she said.

Highlands currently has five schools.

The two primary centers, Fawn and Fairmount, each house kindergarten, first and second grades; Grandview Upper Elementary houses third through fifth grades; Highlands Middle School has sixth through eighth; and Highlands High School has ninth through 12th.

Under the proposed new setup:

• Fairmount becomes Highlands Early Childhood Center. It would house kindergarten, along with pre-kindergarten, Head Start and early intervention support services.

• Grandview becomes Highlands Elementary School, housing first through fourth grades. It loses fifth grade and adds first and second grades.

• Highlands Middle School adds fifth grade and becomes two schools in one building, with fifth and sixth grades separated from seventh and eighth grades. Fifth-graders would follow the middle school schedule.

• Highlands High School is unaffected.

• Fawn would house four programs or services: the partial hospital program from the middle school; the alternative education program from the high school; support and intervention rooms and offices; and the district's cyber charter school.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Highlands parents call for more time, information before changes
A petition on change.org calling on the Highlands School Board to delay its vote on the proposed reconfiguration of schools had 870 signatures toward a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me