Valley News Dispatch

North Hills Task Force comes up empty on DUIs but cites other violators

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
DUI checkpoint.
West Mifflin P.D. Facebook
DUI checkpoint.

Updated 6 hours ago

The roving patrols of the North Hills DUI Task Force Friday came up empty on DUIs but cited some motorists for other violations.

The task force, made up of police from West Deer, Indiana and O'Hara townships, also were checking for seat belts as part of the “Click it or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

Friday night, police stopped 56 drivers and arrested one driver for ignition interlock violations, which was related to equipment in the car or lack thereof for sobriety checks, according to West Deer Police.

The other violations resulting in citations included proper seat belt protection for occupants (3) and driving under license suspension (2).

Unbelted drivers and passengers, and DUI crashes are a major contributor to traffic injuries and death, especially at night, according to police.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

