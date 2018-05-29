'Cathedral in nature' a tribute to a girl's love of reading

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An enchanted trail laced with wildflowers where children read and play King of the Mountain really exists on the Armstrong Trail near Templeton.

Development of the trail, however, a mere 300-foot spur, is more of a fractured fairy tale: A tragic death does not haunt these woods but, rather, inspires life and renewal.

Visitors can grab a book from a "Little Free Library," a small, wooden box holding an impossibly large amount of literary possibilities in the middle of nowhere, at the junction of the spur and the Armstrong Trail.

Nearby are two benches bearing the name "Kennedy Ross."

Kennedy, of Boston, Mass., used to read books here when she was pulled around in a red wagon by her mother and her grandfather, Ron Steffey, 62, of Kittanning, executive director of the Allegheny Valley Land Trust.

At just 21⁄2 years old, Kennedy succumbed to cancer.

In tribute to her memory and Steffey's passion for the trail, friends and family donated money for some sort of a memorial on the trail.

"She always loved to go on the trail with me," Steffey said.

So, Steffey thought it was appropriate to develop a trail spur where he and Kennedy used to sit.

"She would get tired and want to sit and read," he said. "It's in a secluded area, like a little cathedral in nature," he said.

Steffey thought about installing a pavilion, but that didn't excite him.

Instead, Steffey installed two benches and brought in a Free Little Library last year. The national nonprofit provides mini libraries — usually little wooden boxes of books that operate on an honor system with the motto, "Take a book. Return a book."

"It just works," Steffey said. "People take books that you won't see for awhile, then you'll find a new book there."

Apparently, people are reading them, as Steffey's wife and Kennedy's grandmother, Lynn, discovered.

A first-grade teacher at Dayton Elementary School in the Armstrong School District, Lynn Steffey had a student struggling with reading recently. When she noticed her reading test scores improved, she asked the girl what she had done.

The girl explained she was reading more because "someone put a box of books by that trail by the river."

She happened to have one of the books and pulled it out to show Lynn Steffy: It was "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" — Kennedy's favorite.

The spur is unmarked, but the Free Little Library box is installed at the junction of the spur and the Armstrong Trail, about a mile away from the parking lot of the Allegheny River Lock and Dam No. 8 in Boggs Township.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.