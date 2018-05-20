Man, 19, shot in leg and heel in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 19-year-old man was shot twice after an animated conversation with another man at the corner of Leishman Avenue and McCandless Street just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Arnold police.

The gunshot wounds to the man's left thigh and left heel did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

According to witnesses, the two men talked for about two minutes at the corner. The victim turned to walk away and the other man shot him twice. The victim was not armed, according to Doutt.

Police found two shell casings at the scene.

The shooter fled on foot along McCandless and then turned into Vine Alley.

The victim wasn't completely cooperative with police, Doutt said.

Police are looking for the shooter, a black man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and large black sunglasses. He was carrying a black drawstring duffel bag, according to Doutt.

Anyone with information should contact Arnold police at 724-339-9663.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.