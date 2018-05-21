Police: wanted Parks man assaulted woman, used shovel to break into home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Parks Township man attacked a woman and used a shovel to break the window of her home before threatening to kill her, according to police.

Clinton Leanard Stear, 52, of Mary Street, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and related charges.

Police say they were called to Mary Street shortly before 5 a.m. on May 20 to a report a man and a woman were fighting.

The victim told police Stear hit and grabbed her, dragging her from a garage to the residence. Police say the victim was able to escape Stear and lock herself inside the home, but that Stear broke the front window with a shovel and followed.

Police say Stear told the victim he was going to kill her just before state troopers arrested him inside the home.

Police say Stear was also wanted by Westmoreland County. Court records indicate Stear was to have a hearing connected to previous DUI charges on March 5 but failed to appear.

Stear has a preliminary hearing scheduled before District Judge James Andring in Leechburg on May 30. He is currently housed in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.