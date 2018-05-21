Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former Valley News Dispatch reporter Donna Domin remembered as adventurous, outgoing

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, May 21, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Donna Domin
Donna Domin

Updated 4 hours ago

Donna Domin was a people person that was always willing to try something new.

“She loved to talk to people and get to know people,” Daniel Domin, 67, said of his sister. “She was always outgoing.”

A lover of the theater and a truly independent person, Donna Domin was known for being willing to go it alone, according to those familiar with her.

“She was adventurous and liked to try new activities, from concert artists with whom she might not be familiar to other experiences. And, when she might not have anyone to accompany her to an event, she was not shy about going alone,” former co-worker Rex Rutkoski said.

Ms. Donna Jean Domin, 73, of Arnold, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights.

Born July 9, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Stanley and Sophia Louise Marutiak Domin.

Domin graduated from Arnold High School in 1962 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she studied English.

Domin worked for several years as an English teacher at Kiski Area High School, Allegheny Township, and Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh, according to her brother.

She left teaching in 1999 to take a job at the Valley News Dispatch. In her 15 year career with the Valley News and the Tribune-Review she worked as a news assistant, a reporter and an obituary writer.

Daniel Domin said the job was very important to his sister, who could talk to just about anyone.

“She loved working at the paper. She was an outgoing, warm person who got along with everybody, so it was a perfect job for her,” he said.

The job wasn't just a good fit, she was good at it, according to Rutkoski.

“She was very dedicated to her work and related well with readers, lending a reassuring ear to callers when needed, making them feel comfortable,” he said.

Daniel Domin said his sister also loved to travel, especially to the beach.

Domin was preceeded in death by her longtime companion, Emery Chris Chernan, and her infant brother, David Domin.

In addition to her brother Daniel, she is survived by an aunt, Mary Lager, 92, of Gibsonia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rusiewicz of Arnold Funeral Home, 1400 Fifth Ave., Arnold. Prayers of transfer will be said at Rusiewicz at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, New Kensington. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

