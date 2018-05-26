Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Churches, nonprofits pitch in to help Natrona's children have a safe, healthy summer

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Rayonna Coulverson, 6, jumps from a playground sculpture during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rayonna Coulverson, 6, jumps from a playground sculpture during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Aliyah Colvin, 3, takes a turn on the sliding board during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Aliyah Colvin, 3, takes a turn on the sliding board during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Desmond Fultz, 2, goes for a ride on the swing with a helping hand from his brother Connor, 3, during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Desmond Fultz, 2, goes for a ride on the swing with a helping hand from his brother Connor, 3, during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Seven-year-old Tyson Coulverson and his sister, Tanyah, 10, climb on the jungle gym during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Seven-year-old Tyson Coulverson and his sister, Tanyah, 10, climb on the jungle gym during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Seven-year-old Tyson Coulverson jumps across a playground sculpture during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Seven-year-old Tyson Coulverson jumps across a playground sculpture during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Six-year-old Rayonna Coulverson and her sister, Tanyah, 10, play games on the sliding board during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Six-year-old Rayonna Coulverson and her sister, Tanyah, 10, play games on the sliding board during a community Street Jam on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Natrona Community Park in Harrison.

Local nonprofits and churches are again stepping up to make sure children in Harrison's Natrona neighborhood have somewhere to go and food to eat during the summer.

It all kicked off Saturday with a "street jam" at Natrona Community Park hosted by Natrona Comes Together, Word of Faith Christian Fellowship Church and Harvest Global Outreach ministry.

Dozens of families came to enjoy free food, music, entertainment and space for the kids to play.

Amanda Lang brought her 16-month-old son, Caleb, to the park. She said she goes there every day.

"I think it's good for the kids," she said. "I'm having fun."

Lang said she and her two kids participate in the summer program at the park, which provides free lunches for the kids as well as field trips and other activities.

Natrona Comes Together hosts the free program each year.

Lang brings her kids and volunteers her time to help.

"I don't know who else would do something like this (for the kids)," she said.

Lacie Carnahan just moved to the area and brought her two daughters out to the street jam.

"It's nice," she said. "It gives the kids something to do."

Bentley Fultz, 5, spent much of his time on the swings — his favorite part of the park.

"After this we're going to the splash park," he said.

Tyson Coulverson, 7, said he is looking forward to spending more time at the park when he gets out of school in a week.

"We can play whenever we want," he said.

Pat Walters, who is in charge of the park's summer program, said she wants to provide local children with the opportunity to explore their neighborhood and the opportunities that exist for them.

"When we first started I had so many children who didn't even know we had a library," Walters said. "When I took them to the library and they saw what was available to them they couldn't believe it."

Walters said many of the kids had never been to a carnival or on an amusement ride until they held fundraisers last year to raise money to go to nearby Our Lady of Most Blessed Sacrament's annual carnival.

"And here we are — a half a mile away — but they have no way to get there," she said.

The Rev. Moses Simpkins said he was happy with Saturday's turnout and glad the weather cooperated.

He said he has been called to help the Natrona community and bring everyone together, which starts with events like the street jam.

"It's important to me because people need what we have (to give)," he said. "It's our responsibility as children of God."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

