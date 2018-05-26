Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fallen Vietnam veteran from Freeport to be honored Memorial Day weekend

Rex Rutkoski | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Dale Shultz
Dale Shultz

Updated 3 hours ago

In many respects, Freeport native Dale Shultz never received a fitting homecoming.

On Sunday, almost half a century after he was mortally wounded in Vietnam, Dec. 23. 1970, family, friends and the community will gather to honor his sacrifice and his memory.

The 11 a.m. service takes place at the annual community Memorial Day program in the outdoor sanctuary of Sower's Chapel congregation in South Buffalo.

“We are very appreciative. Vietnam was sort of the forgotten war. To have this tribute to him is just amazing,” said his sister Lila Simmers of Kennerdell, Venango County. “It is 48 years since Dale has been gone and sometimes it is hard to believe.”

She will be joined by her sister Linda Henderson of Eau Claire, Wis.

“We began holding the Community Memorial Day service about 10 years ago. We were looking for a way to give back to our community,” said congregation member Trish Lindsay, a Sunday school teacher and member of the Pastor's Council and organizer of many congregational events.

“And since we love music and have an appreciation for history and the ordinary people around us who have served so courageously in our Armed Forces, we decided to put on this service as a tribute to these quiet heroes.”

Compelling stories

Each year, a local serviceman or woman with a compelling story is recognized.

“We also invite people from the community to participate in the service,” Lindsay said.

A wounded Vietnam veteran from Pittsburgh will sing a solo and perform with the choir this year; and a Freeport Vietnam veteran will share reflections on growing up with Shultz, which were selected for the PBS/WQED “Vietnam Stories” website in conjunction with Ken Burns' award-winning Vietnam documentary.

Shultz left his family in Freeport on Mother's Day, May 9, 1970, for a one year tour in Vietnam.

“He said he was glad he was going to Vietnam so his nephews wouldn't have to go. Never, he said. He wrote to his nephews and said he was proud to be an American and that he was fighting for America. Although his uncles told Dale not to volunteer for special jobs in the Army, Dale volunteered for sniper training in Vietnam,” Simmers says.

“At that time young men were being drafted into the Army, and the Army offered a ‘Buddy Plan.' In January, 1969 Dale and two of his buddies, Dave Coward and (the late) Gary Blewitt enlisted together on the Buddy Plan,” she said.

Infantry training

Shultz, a 1968 graduate of Freeport Area High School, was sent to Ft. Sill, Okla., where he trained as an infantry soldier. He was also stationed in Fort Carson, Col., where he met a young woman, Roberta Gilloth.

He and Gilloth continued to write letters when Dale was transferred to Ft. Polk, La., and when he was deployed to Vietnam, Shultz also wrote to his Sunday school teacher, Miss McIntire.

He served with A Company, 1st Battalion of the 46th Infantry in Vietnam. While there, SP4 Shultz earned a bronze star and a combat infantry badge.

On Christmas Day, 1970, Roberta Gilloth, Dale's girlfriend, flew to Freeport to meet Shultz's family. Gilloth and Shultz planned to be married when he returned from Vietnam.

The day after Christmas, the Shultz family received the news that Dale had been killed in action in Vietnam on Dec. 23.

In a letter from the Department of the Army, the family learned that Shultz had been taking sniper position when another soldier tripped a land mine and was wounded. A rescue helicopter was called, but as the helicopter was extracting the wounded soldier from the area, the backwash from the helicopter pushed another man off balance and he tripped another booby trap.

The fragments from the booby trap grenade fatally wounded Shultz.

He was immediately evacuated, but died of his wounds. He was 21.

He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

His body was transported to Freeport for burial, accompanied by an Army escort who stayed with the family until the service and burial were complete.

Shultz's fiancée sang “Blessed Assurance” at the funeral, which was held at the Freeport United Presbyterian Church, Jan. 6, 1971, the Rev. John Foester officiating.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me