Lower Burrell WWII vets savor friendship on Memorial Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

World War II veterans Bill Tingle and Charlie Gaitanis have seen a lot of Memorial Days come and go, but few have been as special as Monday's celebration.

Tingle and Gaitanis, 100 and 95 respectively, have been friends since they came back from the war and began work at Alcoa in the 1950s. They have remained close in their retirement.

The pair joined hundreds of people who sat along Leechburg Road Monday for Lower Burrell's Memorial Day parade, but what made it special was person after person who stopped to salute or shake their hands.

Tingle and Gaitanis were joined by their closest friends and family for the holiday. Signs were displayed in front of Tingle's house to remind everyone he and Gaitanis are World War II veterans.

Tingle started the Memorial Day party last year and it went so well he decided to do it again this year.

“Now it's bloomed a little bit,” he said. “The party's grown bigger — we have quite an affair here now.”

Tingle's son, who goes by the same name, came in from New Hampshire for the event.

“It's wonderful to be here and see all the people honoring my father,” he said. “It's a very special day.”

Tingle and Gaitanis recall when the property along Leechburg Road was farm land and the parade wasn't quite as popular.

“There was not nearly as many people,” Gaitanis said. “It's just something that's grown here, which I think is a good idea.”

Longtime friend Henry Kedzierski said he was proud to spend the day with the veterans.

“To me these two guys symbolize patriotism,” he said. “If this brought a little enjoyment to their day that's all I care about.”

Gaitanis said he and Tingle along with their other friends from Alcoa get together often.

“It doesn't take Memorial Day,” he said. “This could be any day.”

Both men consider themselves lucky for surviving the war and not being in the worst of the battles, but Tingle still thinks about those years and the men he served with.

“I mostly remember all of the fellows that I was over there with — wondering where they are, how they're doing,” he said. “I hope they're having as good of a Memorial Day as I am.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.