Valley News Dispatch

2 women rescued after one falls at McConnells Mill park

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, May 25, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
The Breakneck Bridge area in McConnells Mill State Park.
UncoveringPA.com
The Breakneck Bridge area in McConnells Mill State Park.

Updated 22 hours ago

Two women were rescued at McConnells Mill State Park Friday afternoon after one of them fell 100 feet, a park ranger supervisor said.

It was the second such incident at the Lawrence County park since Sunday.

According to Ranger Bryan Moore, Rachel Witkowski, 20, of Findley Lake, N.Y., and Amy Haines, 21, of Butler, went down a steep, unapproved trail near the Breakneck Bridge area shortly before 1 p.m.

Moore said Witkowski stumbled and fell about 20 feet. She then tumbled another 80 feet.

Although there is not usually cell phone coverage in that area, Moore said Haines was able to call for help.

Both had to be rescued by volunteer firefighters.

Witkowski, who suffered abrasions and was bleeding from a wound to her head, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Moore said. Haines was not hurt.

On Sunday evening, an unidentified woman from Allegheny County slipped and fell about 30 feet from the top of the Kildoo Falls waterfall. She also was flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital.

Moore said visitors to the park are urged to stay on the approved, designated trails and wear proper footwear for hiking. They should hike with a partner, bring a cell phone and let someone know where they're going.

Falls tend to happen when people go onto trails they're not supposed to be on, said Moore, who has been at McConnells Mill for five years.

“I don't know what to say any more,” he said. “You can tell it's not an approved trail. You have to go over the guardrail to get to the trail.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

