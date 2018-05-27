Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Rededication of The Arch at Brackenridge Memorial Park attracts crowd

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The American flag is saluted while the national anthem is sung during a monument rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jim Bradley of the Brackenridge Sons of the American Legion addresses the crowd gathered for a monument rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Stephen Hloznik, former commander of VFW Post No. 5758 in Tarentum, addresses the crowd gathered for a monument rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Retired Army Lt. Col. Anthony Traficante (left), a Vietnam veteran, and Jim Bradley of the Brackenridge Sons of the American Legion salute the American flag during a monument rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
David Mainhart, junior vice commander and chaplain of the Brackenridge American Legion, stands at attention during a monument rededication ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Retired Army Lt. Col. Anthony Traficante, a Vietnam veteran, speaks to the crowd during a monument rededcation ceremony on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
This year marked a special moment for the annual Brackenridge Memorial Day program — the rededication of the "The Arch" at Memorial Park.

The Brackenridge Improvement Group, American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the Integrity Lodge have spent the past few years raising the $35,000 to fix the nearly 80-year-old war memorial, also known to some as "the castle."

All of the hard work and community dedication came to fruition during Sunday's ceremony.

Jim Bradley, of the Brackenridge Sons of the American Legion, spoke to a crowd of about 50 people in attendance.

"I rededicate (this monument) to the memory of those who fell in the service of our country, I rededicate it in the name of those who lost their lives so justice, freedom and democracy might survive to be the victorious ideals of the people of the world," he said. "The lives of those who have made the supreme sacrifice are glorious before us — their deeds are an inspiration."

The monument went up in June 1941. Its designer was William A. Fischer, the borough's equivalent of a mayor at the time, who modeled it after the insignia of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The plaques on its twin columns proclaim it is dedicated "to all who fought to establish and preserve our nation" and "to liberty, justice and equality." The message "Lest we forget" is placed across its connecting arch.

Work was done to restore the limestone blocks, fix water damage and refurbish the bronze plaques, among other improvements.

The monument has been a destination over the years for wedding and prom photos as well as a place where children play.

Larry Chifulini, a member of the Brackenridge Improvement Group who was instrumental in getting "The Arch" restored, said it was an honor to be part of Sunday's program.

"When we started it I thought we'd never get it complete," he said. "I just want to thank the community for their response."

The ceremony also included remarks from several local veterans, remarks from state Rep. Frank Dermody, a reading of deceased comrades, remembrance of prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action and a tribute to Pfc. Robert Olson Jr., who was killed at just 18 years old after serving four months in the Vietnam War.

A plaque in Olson's honor was donated and placed in the park by an anonymous business owner in the borough.

"Rest in peace, my friend," Bradley said after sharing stories of growing up with Olson.

Frank Svitek, master of ceremonies, said this year's attendance was one of the biggest crowds he's seen in a while.

He said getting the money raised and rededicating the monument was "a dream come true."

"People stepped up," he said. "God bless them all."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

