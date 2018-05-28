Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale group remembers veterans

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 28, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Joe Page and Eileen Miller representing the Springdale Veterans Association toss a wreath into the Allegheny River from the boat docks at Springdale’s Marina in tribute to those lost at sea on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mike Werries
Joe Page and Eileen Miller representing the Springdale Veterans Association toss a wreath into the Allegheny River from the boat docks at Springdale’s Marina in tribute to those lost at sea on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Eileen Miller and Joe Page of Springdale Veterans Association return from the docks through the flag decked walkway on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mike Werries
Eileen Miller and Joe Page of Springdale Veterans Association return from the docks through the flag decked walkway on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Retired Navy Seal Rich Miller waits for the services to begin at the Veterans memorial ai Pittsburgh and Porter Streets in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mike Werries
Retired Navy Seal Rich Miller waits for the services to begin at the Veterans memorial ai Pittsburgh and Porter Streets in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.
WWII Veteran Paul Rosenberger joined the Veteran marchers in his wheelchair as they passed the Springdale High Rise to the end of the route at Porter and Pittsburgh Street in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mike Werries
WWII Veteran Paul Rosenberger joined the Veteran marchers in his wheelchair as they passed the Springdale High Rise to the end of the route at Porter and Pittsburgh Street in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Dave Donahue furls the flag at the end of the ceremony at the memorial in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mike Werries
Dave Donahue furls the flag at the end of the ceremony at the memorial in Springdale on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Springdale Veterans Association observed Memorial Day across the Lower Valley on Monday.

A wreath was tossed in the Allegheny River to remember soldiers who were lost and a service was held at the veterans' memorial at Pittsburgh and Port streets.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me