Police: Allegheny Township couple forced disabled child to watch them have sex

A former couple from Alle­gheny Township is headed to court after police say they forced a disabled child to watch them have sex.

Mark Leone, 49, and Amanda Klingensmith, 36, both of Sandalwood Drive, are charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges.

Klingensmith waived her right to a preliminary hearing May 15 before District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township. Leone had a preliminary hearing before Yakopec on Tuesday, after which all charges against him were held for court.

On May 1, 2017, police say Leone and Klingensmith had sex with each other while the victim watched from across the room. Police say Klingensmith admitted to the offenses in a text message sent to a state child welfare agent.

Klingensmith was called as a witness during Leone's preliminary hearing. During her testimony, she told the court the victim has an intellectual disability and that he can't tell the difference between right and wrong.

A Westmoreland Children's Bureau official told the court the victim reported he had asked not to be present while Leone and Klingensmith had sex, but that he was told by Leone he had to stay.

“The fact is, Amanda Klingensmith came forward and gave a statement that this occurred,” Yakopec said.

Klingensmith said she and Leone have since terminated their relationship.

Klingensmith has a formal arraignment set for July 18 before Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg. Leone has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 1 before Judge Christopher Feliciani in Greensburg. Both are free on bond.

