St. Joseph mourns loss of school counselor Christine Harmon

If there was one word to describe Christine Harmon, friends and family said it would be “giving.”

Harmon devoted her life to giving her time and energy to the students of St. Joseph High School in Harrison, where she worked as a school counselor for 25 years. She also taught psychology.

Harmon, 54, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, May 25, at UPMC Monte­fiore from complications of a liver disease. She was awaiting a transplant.

Harmon is survived by her husband, Keith Harmon, as well as her mother, three brothers, two stepchildren and stepfather.

Harmon, a 1982 graduate of St. Joseph, was the only one of her siblings to stay in the Alle-Kiski Valley. She wanted to give back to her alma mater while helping young people.

“That's just her — she loved to help other people,” said Jeff Janicik, one of her brothers. “I think it was the ability to life coach and actually influence someone on a path to making the right decisions and finding what makes them happy in life.”

St. Joseph Principal Beverly Kaniecki said Harmon's heart and soul were in the school. She was the recipient of the Our Spirit of Saint Joseph Award in 2016, which recognizes alumni for their contributions to the school and community.

“She touched the lives of hundreds of students and guided them both in their careers and their lives,” Kaniecki said. “Everything she did was for the good of the students.”

Senior Nathan Sullivan said Harmon kept him grounded when he became overwhelmed with school and extracurricular activities.

“She was a great listening ear. She was great at giving advice,” he said. “She was always like my little dose of stability at the school.”

Sullivan said Harmon was always there for him and other seniors as they prepared for graduation and applied to colleges. He said she would often answer emails on the weekends and never hesitated to write letters of recommendation.

“It didn't matter if there was anything in it for her,” he said. “She was there solely for the students.”

Senior Annie Auvil said she was able to connect with Harmon during her illness because Auvil's father suffered from similar health problems.

“She understood a lot of problems at home with my dad being sick — no matter what happened, she always looked at me with the most positive attitude,” Auvil said. “When she started to get sick, I kind of took that spot for her.”

Auvil hopes to follow in Harmon's footsteps and come back to St. Joseph after college.

This week will be bittersweet as seniors graduate Friday, but Auvil says she knows Harmon will be watching.

“I'm grateful and sad at the same time because she will be able to watch the graduation, just from a different perspective,” she said. “She will be there.”

Harmon's mother, Kathleen Gavlak, said she and her daughter became more like friends over the years. In addition to always helping her students, Harmon planned family gatherings and made sure relatives got together as much as possible.

Gavlak said Harmon fought her illness until the very end.

“I think the thing that hurt the most is that her body gave out,” she said. “The thing I told people is, the only strong part of her at the end was her heart because it was so big.”

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery in Tarentum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Joseph High School in Christine Harmon's memory.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.