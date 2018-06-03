Tarentum church's sawdust carpets 'like Thanksgiving to God'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Behind Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Parish in West Tarentum, sitting down and on bended knee, parishioners spent the better part of Sunday molding dyed sawdust into intricate carpet designs to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.

“Nowhere else really does this,” participant Elizabeth Huey said. “It's very unique for our area.”

The annual tradition, where people take colorful clumps of sawdust and fashion them into beautiful works of art, has been an ongoing event at the church for 76 years.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, the idea of sawdust carpets originated at a seminary in the Black Forest region of Germany and came to the Tarentum area in 1943 when the Rev. James MacNamara, assistant pastor of the former Sacred Heart Parish, suggested it as a good way to mark the feast.

This year there were 18 sawdust carpets with various designs depicting the Eucharist, children holding hands surrounding the Earth, and Jesus.

“We don't blackball any design,“ longtime event Chairman Jim Huey said.

The designs are usually 12 feet by 15 feet. They're first drawn out with chalk and then filled in with sawdust. Participants this year used 76 bags of sawdust tinted in 19 vibrant colors.

“It's a lot of work,” said Charles Culleiton, who started making carpets in 1957. “They do a lot of work dyeing all the sawdust.”

Jim Huey has been event chairman for 27 years, and his family's involvement spans six generations. His daughter Elizabeth Huey, 30, lives in Orlando, Fla., but comes back to every year to help. She said she and her dad always design their carpet together, and it's a strong family tradition.

“I've never missed a year,” she said.

Jim's wife, Marilyn Huey, said she enjoys seeing children admiring the carpets with their parents and grandparents and encourages them to get their hands in the sawdust.

“I want them to touch, I want them to feel (like they're) a part of this,” she said. “This is something really special.”

The Hueys went with a geometric carpet design, which they modeled after a floor pattern Jim and Marilyn saw while visiting a church in Germany. Jim drew the design, and his wife and daughter filled it in.

“We walked through this chapel and this floor just jumped out,“ Jim Huey said. “It's just phenomenal.”

The celebration culminates with a Mass and procession around the carpets before they are cleared out of the parking lot at day's end. This year, the Rev. Philip N. Farrell of the Pittsburgh Diocese led the ceremony.

The Rev. Thomas L. Gillespie, pastor of Holy Martyrs, said the carpets are a lot like cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. They're beautiful even if they don't last too long.

“People might think, ‘Why do we make these beautiful things that are going to be removed, like tonight?'“ he said. “It's just the gift of beauty as we worship God. It's like Thanksgiving to God.”

