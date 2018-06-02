Pirate-themed Highlands Relay looks to give cancer the heave-ho

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates are famous for coveting fancy jewels and golden doubloons, but such bounties were far from the minds of one such crew on Saturday.

The "Pirates of the Cure-ibbean" instead spent the day searching for a different kind of buried treasure — donations to fund cancer research so the disease can finally "Walk the Plank."

"We're all here for the same cause — to find a cure," said JoAnn Monteleone, the founder of the Highlands Relay for Life.

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. In the team event, participants take turns walking around a track or designated path for 6 to 24 hours. Each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Monteleone, 83, of Harrison started the Highlands Relay for Life 16 years ago. She is a cancer survivor who lost her entire family, including her husband Tony, to the disease.

She said she was inspired to start the relay after speaking at a relay event in North Carolina.

"It was such a moving event for me," she said.

Each year, the relay has a different theme. This year it was "Pirates of the Cure-ibbean." The fundraising goal was $50,000.

Monteleone came to the event decked out in full pirate gear, complete with an eye patch, hat and a stuffed parrot perched on her shoulder.

She said she appreciates the volunteers, especially the younger ones.

"They could be at Sylvan Pool, they could be at Kennywood, they could be doing other things, but they're here trying to raise money to find a cure," she said.

Several event-goers knew people who died from cancer or are survivors themselves.

Karen Walters, 47, of West Deer started doing Relay for Life after her father died from prostate cancer in 2014. A year later, she was diagnosed with appendix cancer, which she beat.

"I relay for my family, myself and to raise awareness," she said. "Unfortunately, it's more and more people every day that are affected by it."

Dalton Robinson, 17, of Ford City is a survivor of retinoblastoma, a type of eye cancer. He has been attending the Highlands relay since he was young and said that it makes him proud.

"It gives me that good feeling to see everyone come out ... and try to help donate for research to find a cure," he said.

Robinson's mother, Billie Jo Schroeder, 45, said the event is nice because it gives people a chance to see other cancer survivors.

"It gives you hope ... to come and cry with people and laugh with people who understand what you're going through," she said. "Cause if you haven't, it's really hard to understand."

Nicole and Jim Larko of Harrison are members of the committee that organizes the event every year. Both have lost family members to cancer.

"We've just been touched by it, and we know so many people that are survivors," Nicole Larko, 45, said. "It's an emotional day, and it's also an exciting day because you're celebrating lives."

New at the event this year were food trucks and a live performance by former American Idol contestant Aubrey Burchell. Nicole Larko said the committee heard Burchell on the radio and asked her via Facebook if she would come sing.

Burchell, 17, of North Huntingdon said she was honored to be asked to perform. She has an aunt who is a cancer survivor and thinks that events like Relay for Life should happen everywhere.

"I feel like it's very important to put as much effort as we can into finding a cure so that one day it doesn't have to affect everyone so greatly and so horribly," she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.