Route 28 traffic restrictions in East Deer, Tarentum begin Friday morning

Traffic will be restricted on Route 28 in East Deer and Tarentum and a southbound onramp at Tarentum will be closed this weekend, PennDOT announced Tuesday.

Work is scheduled to be done, weather permitting, from Friday morning through Monday afternoon.

Paving will require traffic to be restricted on Route 28 southbound between Bailies Run Road and Route 366 from 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday; the northbound lanes will be restricted in the same area from 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday.

Also, the Route 366 on-ramp to southbound Route 28 will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be patching concrete.

All ramp traffic will be detoured. The posted detour will be:

• From Route 366, take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Kittanning;

• Take the Natrona Heights (Exit 15) off-ramp;

• Turn left onto Burtner Road;

• Turn left onto the ramp for southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh;

• Continue on southbound Route 28 to the closed ramp.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on the overall $34.34 million project between Bailies Run Road in East Deer and Butler County. It is expected to be finished in December.

