Valley News Dispatch

'Retirement' contract for Harrison's police chief fails on a tie vote

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Harrison police Chief Mike Klein almost got a four-year contract this week.

But township commissioners, with Gary Lilly absent, deadlocked at 2-2, meaning no contract — at least not yet.

Klein, 60, has been Harrison's police chief for 25 years. For much of that tenure, he's been considered a normal township employee — no separate employment contract and not a member of the police union's bargaining unit.

Commissioners, with an eye toward Klein's retirement and a desire to keep him on the job, considered a four-year contract that would have paid him yearly increases of 2 percent, 1.5 percent, 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, over the duration of the contract. He now is paid $126,000 per year, according to the township.

Klein said negotiations on the agreement began after the township was approached about his availability for a job elsewhere.

“I want to stay,” Klein said.

In addition to keeping him on as chief, Klein said the agreement would give the township a succession plan upon his retirement.

Commissioners referred to the contract as a “retirement agreement” because, at the end of the contract, Klein would retire.

Commissioners William Heasley and William Poston voted in favor of the agreement.

“He is an asset to this community,” Poston said.

Commissioner Robin Bergstrom said she voted no because she had not seen the final draft of the agreement.

“I would like to look at it,” she said.

Commissioner Charles Dizard, who also voted no, said there are questions about it. He did not specify what those questions were.

In accepting the agreement, Poston said Klein, who is eligible for retirement now, made several concessions that would save the township money. Among them is its term — four years instead of five.

If approved, Klein said, the contract cannot be renewed.

“It's over when it's over,” he said.

Commissioners could reconsider the agreement in June.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

