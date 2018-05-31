Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Garbage day will be changing for some Harrison residents

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Waste Management employee Jake Wadsworth collects trash along Saxonburg Road in Harrison on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Waste Management employee Jake Wadsworth collects trash along Saxonburg Road in Harrison on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Garbage day is going to be changing for some Harrison residents.

Commissioner Charles Dizard said the township's hauler, Waste Management, told officials it was getting too much garbage on Thursdays and wanted to balance it out by changing some streets to other days.

Commissioners agreed. Because collection days are specified by street in the contract, it requires a change to that agreement.

Streets that will be changed from Thursday collection to Tuesday are York Drive, Portland Drive, Oak Manor Drive, Wildlife Lane, Heartford Drive, Tacoma Drive, Jacqueline Drive, Allegheny Drive, Randolph Road, Chinkapin Drive, and Cherrybark Drive.

Roads that will be changed from Thursdays to Mondays are Jefferson Avenue, Painter Avenue and Burtner Road.

Waste Management will notify customers impacted by the change by mail, spokeswoman Erika Deyarmin-Young said. It will also call those with valid phone numbers.

It was not yet known when the change will take effect.

As a precaution, operations will run the original schedule for two weeks and will tag customers that are experiencing the change that may not have received a notice,” she said.

Harrison entered into a new three-year contract with Waste Management that started this year. Residents get unlimited garbage collection for $63 per quarter, which was a 52 percent increase over the township's prior agreement with Morrow Refuse.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

