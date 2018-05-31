Freeport holds mining bond until land restoration confirmed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport officials are withholding action temporarily on a coal company's request to have some of its bond money returned.

Mayor Jim Swartz and council members agreed to hold off on complying with Amerikohl Mining's request that the borough return $181,000 of a $303,000 bond it previously posted.

It was posted in 2013 when Amerikohl announced it planned to mine coal from land near the former The Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course on the northern end of the borough.

The land is owned by Trilogy Golf Development Co. of Monroeville, which leased 125 acres adjacent to the golf course to Amerikohl for strip mining coal.

Amerikohl finally started mining the property in March 2017 and ended it a year later.

The bond was meant to ensure that the mining company would follow through on promises to restore the land that was mined and to repair any damage to Mill Street caused by heavy coal trucks traveling the road.

“Probably, before we release any of it, we should go line by line, item by item, to make sure everything was done,” Council President John Mazurowski said.

Mazurowski said that, while the borough does not own the property, the land restoration is of interest because the borough provided a variance for the mining activity in an area zoned for suburban residential development.

Swartz questioned if the state Department of Environmental Protection should inspect the property. He said in addition to coal, Amerikohl also mined limestone there.

“They are the ones who issued the mining permit, do they come in and check it?” he asked.

But he and council agreed to have borough code enforcement officer Ken Boroski tour the property to see if Amerikohl has followed through on promises to restore the property.

“I'm not going to give any money back unless everything was done,” Swartz said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.