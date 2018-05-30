Theft of Brackenridge flags decried as 'tasteless, shameless act of disrespect'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Only a few days ago, Bracken­ridge residents came together to rededicate the community's restored war memorial in their riverfront park and remember their fallen heroes.

Now, they're wondering who would have stooped so low as to have taken both the U.S. flag and a POW/MIA flag from the park.

The two flags are believed to have been taken from Memorial Park sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to Councilman Dino Lop­reiato and Frank Svitek Jr., commander of the Brackenridge American Legion post.

The theft was reported Wednesday morning.

The U.S. flag had been flying from the newly painted pole in front of “The Arch” memorial, while the POW/MIA flag had been hanging from the Arch itself.

“What a shame to you or those involved in this tasteless, shameless act of disrespect to our veterans,” Svitek said. “Get a life somewhere else if you don't like living in the greatest country in the world. We don't want you here.

“Enjoy these flags. They mean everything to us and obviously nothing to you.”

Brackenridge police were beginning to investigate the theft. Officer Michael Duffy said he'd be looking to see if video cameras in the area captured anything.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Brackenridge police or the borough office at 724-224-0800.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.