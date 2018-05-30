Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

One injured in Washington Township crash

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
EMS workers at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on Orr Avenue in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
EMS workers at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on Orr Avenue in Washington Township.
EMS workers at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on Orr Avenue in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
EMS workers at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on Orr Avenue in Washington Township.

Updated 16 hours ago

Washington Township police are still investigating the cause of a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that sent a Vandergrift man to the hospital.

The one-car wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Orr Avenue when the driver of a gray sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree, said Sgt. Jason Montgomery of the Washington Township police.

Montgomery said the car rolled onto the passenger side and trapped the 36-year-old driver inside.

Officials had to cut the roof off of the car to get the driver out. He was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

“He was conscious and talking,” Montgomery said. “He didn't have any recollection of the crash.”

Montgomery couldn't speculate on what caused the crash, but it remains under investigation.

The accident closed Orr Avenue for about an hour while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me