One injured in Washington Township crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Washington Township police are still investigating the cause of a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that sent a Vandergrift man to the hospital.

The one-car wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Orr Avenue when the driver of a gray sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree, said Sgt. Jason Montgomery of the Washington Township police.

Montgomery said the car rolled onto the passenger side and trapped the 36-year-old driver inside.

Officials had to cut the roof off of the car to get the driver out. He was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

“He was conscious and talking,” Montgomery said. “He didn't have any recollection of the crash.”

Montgomery couldn't speculate on what caused the crash, but it remains under investigation.

The accident closed Orr Avenue for about an hour while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.