Police arrest Indiana Township man, seek his son, in scrap thefts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Indiana Township man, whom police call a known scrap thief, is headed to court on charges he stripped copper from a construction site over several nights in February.

Perry J. McCall Jr., 57, is charged with felony counts of conspiracy and criminal mischief, as well as related misdemeanor charges.

McCall waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Tom Swan Wednesday in West Deer.

Police say in court documents a construction company in Hampton Township reported on Feb. 19 that inactive electrical feed lines at a hotel property they were renovating had been stripped of copper. At the time, there was no surveillance system installed at the hotel property.

However, as thieves continued to return to the hotel over the next few days, the owners installed cameras in the hope of catching them.

On Feb. 25, police say, those cameras recorded a Mazda sedan registered to McCall's son, Perry McCall III, arrive at the hotel. The elder McCall then exited the passenger side, grabbed a pair of bolt cutters and removed a section of copper, police say.

The next day, another car registered to the younger McCall arrived at the hotel property, but left when workers began arriving for the day, according to police.

“The McCalls are known scrap thieves,” police say in court documents.

Both men have served time for thefts in the past.

Hampton police say they caught up with the elder McCall in April, after he was incarcerated for another scrap theft out of North Fayette Township.

According to court documents, the elder McCall was driven to the hotel by police, where he showed officers the exact locations from which he had taken the copper wire. He identified the driver of the two vehicles caught on surveillance as his son, McCall III, according to police.

According to police the elder McCall told them he was out of work in February and struggling with an addiction to heroin.

McCall III has not yet been located by police, according to court documents.

His father remained free on bond pending a formal arraignment on the Hampton charges scheduled for July 16 in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.