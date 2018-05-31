Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Police arrest Indiana Township man, seek his son, in scrap thefts

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
Perry McCall Jr.
Allegheny County Jail
Perry McCall Jr.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Indiana Township man, whom police call a known scrap thief, is headed to court on charges he stripped copper from a construction site over several nights in February.

Perry J. McCall Jr., 57, is charged with felony counts of conspiracy and criminal mischief, as well as related misdemeanor charges.

McCall waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Tom Swan Wednesday in West Deer.

Police say in court documents a construction company in Hampton Township reported on Feb. 19 that inactive electrical feed lines at a hotel property they were renovating had been stripped of copper. At the time, there was no surveillance system installed at the hotel property.

However, as thieves continued to return to the hotel over the next few days, the owners installed cameras in the hope of catching them.

On Feb. 25, police say, those cameras recorded a Mazda sedan registered to McCall's son, Perry McCall III, arrive at the hotel. The elder McCall then exited the passenger side, grabbed a pair of bolt cutters and removed a section of copper, police say.

The next day, another car registered to the younger McCall arrived at the hotel property, but left when workers began arriving for the day, according to police.

“The McCalls are known scrap thieves,” police say in court documents.

Both men have served time for thefts in the past.

Hampton police say they caught up with the elder McCall in April, after he was incarcerated for another scrap theft out of North Fayette Township.

According to court documents, the elder McCall was driven to the hotel by police, where he showed officers the exact locations from which he had taken the copper wire. He identified the driver of the two vehicles caught on surveillance as his son, McCall III, according to police.

According to police the elder McCall told them he was out of work in February and struggling with an addiction to heroin.

McCall III has not yet been located by police, according to court documents.

His father remained free on bond pending a formal arraignment on the Hampton charges scheduled for July 16 in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me