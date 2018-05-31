Harrison approves earned income tax credit for volunteer firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteer firefighters in Harrison are now able to earn up to $300 off the township's earned income tax.

Harrison commissioners approved offering the tax credit to volunteers in its three fire companies — Citizens Hose, Harrison Hills and Hilltop Hose. They'll be able to claim it for 2018, township Secretary Faith Payne said.

The credit is meant to encourage township residents to volunteer in one of the companies. It is also seen as a way to retain current volunteers.

Active firefighters and business members in good standing can receive the credits. Those on probation are not eligible.

To receive a tax credit, volunteers will have to earn 100 “points.” Points can be earned through activities including attending meetings, responding to emergency calls, attending training and drills, and working on fundraising, facility or equipment maintenance and bookkeeping.

The chief of each company will have to keep records of each volunteer's activities in a service log.

Municipalities could begin offering such credits in January 2017, after Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 172 of 2016 into law in November 2016.

Contributions approved

Commissioners also recently approved second-quarter allocations to each of the fire departments.

Each department will get $1,250 from the township.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.